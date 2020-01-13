 ′1917′ named best film at UK′s BAFTA awards | News | DW | 02.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'1917' named best film at UK's BAFTA awards

Sam Mendes' World War I epic has won the awards for best film and best director from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The ceremony, a week ahead of the Oscars, was criticized for its lack of diversity.

Sam Mendes collects the award for best film at the BAFTAs in a black suit

World War I drama 1917 has won the award for best film at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards (BAFTAs), with director Sam Mendes picking up honors for best director at Sunday's glamorous ceremony in London.

The immersive war epic, based on the wartime experiences of Mendes' grandfather, also picked up five further awards making it the big winner of the night, beating off US contenders JokerThe Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Read more: Oscars: The winning factors to land among the best films

The film tells the story of two British soldiers on a perilous mission across no man's land to try to avert a suicidal offensive, and shot in long, uninterrupted takes, the film was also honored for its cinematography and production design, sound and visual effects.

Watch video 02:35

Berlinale focuses on experimental films

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker, and Renee Zellweger took home the best actress prize for the Judy Garland biopic Judy.

The British awards are often seen as a forerunner to Hollywood's Academy Awards,  which will be held this year on February 9. 

Film scene from 1917 featuring George MacKay running across a field

'1917' also took home awards for cinematography, production design, sound and visual effects

Lack of diversity?

A lack of diversity dominated discussion ahead of the BAFTAs. The rising star award, the one trophy decided by the public, went to black British actor Micheal Ward, but awards organizers called it "disappointing'' that there were no performers of color among the acting nominees.

Nominees for the BAFTAs are chosen by 6,500 academy members who work in the UK and international film industry.

British star Cynthia Erivo, who is Oscar-nominated for her performance as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet but who was ignored by the BAFTAs, declined an invitation to perform at Sunday's award ceremony in protest.

  • Sam Mendes holds up a trophy (Reuters/NBC Universal/P. Drinkwater)

    Golden Globe winners

    Sam Mendes

    "1917," the British filmmaker's passionately staged drama about a World War I episode, won the prize in the best drama category. Mendes also took top honors as best director.

  • Still from '!917': soldiers in field flee an explosion (2019 Universal Pictures and Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC.)

    Golden Globe winners

    '1917' — the horror of war

    Having only recently premiered in movie theaters, "1917" stands out for exceptional form and dramaturgy: It is staged in a way that gives the viewer the feeling of being there in real time, through the story of two English soldiers who have to quickly bring a message through enemy territory.

  • Quentin Tarantino gives his acceptance speech (Reuters/NBC Universal/P. Drinkwater)

    Golden Globe winners

    Quentin Tarantino

    The US director was the second big Golden Globe winner, with his film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" declared the best film in the comedy or musical category. Unlike the Oscars, the Globes split the main prize into two categories, one for a "serious" and one for a "lighter" film.

  • Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio seated at a bar in a film still (Imago Images/Zuma Press/Columbia Pictures)

    Golden Globe winners

    Three Globes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Tarantino's film took three top honors. Along with one of the two main prizes, best supporting actor went to Brad Pitt (shown here left, next to Leonardo DiCaprio) — and best screenplay to Tarantino himself.

  • Renee Zellweger in a blue dress, trophy in hand (AFP/F. J. Brown)

    Golden Globe winners

    Stunning comeback: Renee Zellweger

    Zellweger earned the award for best actress for her convincing portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy," which depicts the final months in the life of the actress and singer who died in 1969. First gaining recognition back in 2001 in "Bridget Jones's Diary," Zellweger reinvented herself for the role.

  • Joaquin Phoenix with trophy (AFP/A. Sussman)

    Golden Globe winners

    No surprise: Joaquin Phoenix

    As most experts had expected, the best actor award went to Phoenix for his brilliant depiction of an unstable personality in the controversial film "Joker," a character alternating between violence, psychological crises and helplessness.

  • Five Asian women seated at a table (picture-alliance/AP/C. Moss)

    Golden Globe winners

    A new star: Awkwafina

    US rapper, host and actress Awkwafina is still relatively unknown in the international film scene. She became the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best lead actress in the musical or comedy category. The prize recognizes her performance in "The Farewell," in which she plays a young woman (photo: center right) who travels to China to support her sick grandmother.

  • Elton John depicted with big-frame, white sunglasses, gold jacket and boots, striped socks and bare legs, sitting in a plane on a striped sofa (picture-alliance/AP/Paramount/D. Appleby)

    Golden Globe winners

    Taron Egerton is 'Rocketman'

    Outdoing prominent co-nominees Daniel Craig and Leonardo DiCaprio, the male victor in the musical or comedy category is British actor Taron Egerton, who portrayed pop star Elton John in "Rocketman."

  • Bong Joon-ho, smiling with trophy (Reuters/NBC Universal/P. Drinkwater)

    Golden Globe winners

    A Golden Globe for South Korea

    Like the Oscars, the Golden Globes include a prize for non-English films. The award for best foreign language film went to "Parasite" by director Bong Joon-ho, which had already won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival.

  • Olivia Colman with trophy (AFP/V. Macon)

    Golden Globe winners

    Television and series

    Globes are also awarded to series, TV films and their actors and actresses. After taking an Oscar for her portrayal of a queen in "The Favourite" (picture), actress Olivia Coleman now has now won a Globe, honored here again as a queen for her contribution to the series "The Crown."

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge in low-cut, glittering gown, fists clenched, cheered by onlookers (Reuters/M. Blake)

    Golden Globe winners

    Another award for Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    After winning several Emmys for the satirical series "Fleabag," writer, co-producer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge now took the Golden Globe in the category best television series — musical or comedy.

  • Four scientists/military officers with breathing masks and concerned looks on their faces (imago images/Cinema Publishers Collection/HBO)

    Golden Globe winners

    The horror of Chernobyl

    A convincing retelling of the story of the nuclear reactor catastrophe in 1986, the five-episode British-American series "Chernobyl" took the top honor in the category best limited TV series. "Chernobyl" demonstrates that shorter series with social-political content can perform well globally.

  • Russell Crowe flanked by young women (Getty Images/Q. Rooney)

    Golden Globe winners

    Taking a stand against environmental degradation and climate change

    Many prize winners take the Golden Globe awards ceremony as an opportunity to make political statements. Australian actor Russell Crowe drew attention to the catastrophic fires raging in Australia. He had his statement read at the gala so that he could stay home in Australia with his family.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (rf)


kmm/cmk (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW sends newsletterout a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Netflix was the main loser of the Golden Globes

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of the art of filmmaking? (06.01.2020)  

How the European Film Awards could boost their image

Films from Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula or the Baltic nations: The European Film Awards reflect the continent's linguistic and cultural diversity. But there are still deficits in marketing for the European "Oscar." (11.12.2018)  

New diversity at the Oscars?

No African-Americans were nominated for an Oscar in 2016. This year, 18 individuals from minority groups are in the running. Here's how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has tried to tackle its race row. (24.02.2017)  

Without Borders Film Festival features hidden gems

Bauhaus founders, an untameable child, a Macedonian woman grapples with her conservative ideals, and a tale of robot friends: The Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow again offers a diverse and compelling program. (29.08.2019)  

A look at the Oscar favorites

"Roma" and "The Favourite" were nominated 10 times, and both are up for the best film Academy Award. Most observers agree on the best actor pick, but the jury is still out on who will win the best actress trophy. (22.02.2019)  

Golden Globe winners

With the winners selected by about 90 foreign film journalists, the Golden Globe is second only to the Oscar as the most important film award in the US. The nominations — and the winners — included some surprises. (06.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlinale focuses on experimental films  

Related content

Kinostart Film Joker

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations 13.01.2020

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have been revealed. "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" were also among the top contenders. Any women represented on the list of best films?

USA 77. Golden Globes | Sam Mendes

Golden Globes: '1917' wins top film prize 06.01.2020

World War I epic "1917" has taken home the award for best drama at the Golden Globes, beating front-runners "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" was also honored.

Berlinale 2020 Filmstill | Undine

Berlinale Competition boasts 'dark tones' for top prizes 29.01.2020

Starting February 20, 18 films from 18 countries, 16 of them world premieres, will compete for the Golden and Silver Bears in Berlin. A past focus on star power will give way to darker themes that aim to "open our eyes."

Advertisement