19 Lewandowski goals in one minute

19 goals in one minute. All of Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals this season so far. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show…
A hat-trick and two assists marked an emphatic return to form for Serge Gnabry in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski was also among the goals but there was familiar frustration for Kingsley Coman.
Bayern Munich finished 2021 as they started it: top of the Bundesliga with a home win in an empty stadium, and Thomas Müller pulling the strings. The 32-year-old is as indispensable as ever.
A controversial Robert Lewandowski penalty saw Bayern Munich take all three points in a chaotic Klassiker which had everything: end-to-end football, great goals, but, above all, mistakes.
The Argentinian superstar pipped Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski to claim his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. Barcelona's Alexia Putellas took home the women's award.
