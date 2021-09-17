 19 Lewandowski goals in one minute | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.12.2021

Sports

19 Lewandowski goals in one minute

19 goals in one minute. All of Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals this season so far. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show…

Watch video 01:03

Dortmund and Bayern are leading Bundesliga goalrush 17.09.2021

The most important moments of the Bundesliga season 27.05.2021

Robert Lewandowki's numbers don't lie 26.03.2021

The Bundesliga's best goals 23.12.2020

Can this 'traditionalist' Bundesliga coach lead RB Leipzig to success? 15.12.2021

A first-half nightmare for Gladbach 09.12.2021

Erling Haaland: 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga games 01.12.2021

Bundesliga Inside: Donyell Malen finally arrives at Borussia Dortmund 24.11.2021

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - December 14, 2021 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Serge Gnabry back in business as Bayern Munich batter Stuttgart 14.12.2021

A hat-trick and two assists marked an emphatic return to form for Serge Gnabry in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski was also among the goals but there was familiar frustration for Kingsley Coman.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - December 8, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates their third goal scored by Jamal Musiala REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Bundesliga: Thomas Müller marks 400th game with goal and assist 17.12.2021

Bayern Munich finished 2021 as they started it: top of the Bundesliga with a home win in an empty stadium, and Thomas Müller pulling the strings. The 32-year-old is as indispensable as ever.

Dortmund's Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro (C) reacts after Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski scored the 1-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, western Germany, on December 3, 2021. - - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich win chaotic Klassiker full of mistakes and controversy 04.12.2021

A controversial Robert Lewandowski penalty saw Bayern Munich take all three points in a chaotic Klassiker which had everything: end-to-end football, great goals, but, above all, mistakes.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts after being awarded the the Ballon d'Or award during the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Lionel Messi wins seventh career Ballon d'Or award 29.11.2021

The Argentinian superstar pipped Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski to claim his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. Barcelona's Alexia Putellas took home the women's award.