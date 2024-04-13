  1. Skip to content
174 passengers rescued after Turkey cable car accident

Thomas Anderson
April 13, 2024

174 people stranded in cable cars above a mountain in southern Turkey have been brought to safety. The rescue came a day after one of the cabins hit a pole and burst open, killing one person and injuring seven when they plummeted to the rocks below.

