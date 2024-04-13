174 passengers rescued after Turkey cable car accident

CatastropheTurkey174 passengers rescued after Turkey cable car accidentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheTurkeyThomas Anderson04/13/2024April 13, 2024174 people stranded in cable cars above a mountain in southern Turkey have been brought to safety. The rescue came a day after one of the cabins hit a pole and burst open, killing one person and injuring seven when they plummeted to the rocks below.https://p.dw.com/p/4ejKjAdvertisement