17 tons of cocoa destroyed in German highway fire

17 tons of cocoa were destroyed on Monday after a truck caught fire on a German autobahn.

The driver escaped unharmed, but the chocolate powder was not afforded the same amount of fortune.

The incident occurred on the A14 between Berlin and Hamburg, near the town of Grabow, and the northbound lanes were temporarily closed on the busy stretch.

Police were not able to confirm the cause of the inferno, though they suspected a technical defect with the vehicle.

Authorities estimated the blaze could be responsible for hundreds of thousands of euros in damage. Several sound insulation walls were severely affected in the immediate vicinity of where the fire broke out.

