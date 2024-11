Anne-Fleur Lespiaut

Mauritanian artist Oumar Ball is known for his life-size statues of birds, hyenas and goats, as well as for his monumental, colorful paintings inspired by his homeland. The just opened 15th Dakar Biennale in Senegal features several of his intriguing sculptures. DW met the artist in his studio.