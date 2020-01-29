 15.4 million people are learning German as a foreign language | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.06.2020

Culture

15.4 million people are learning German as a foreign language

From Africa to Asia, millions of people are learning Deutsch, according to a recent survey. The pandemic has also made online courses by DW and others more popular.

Symbolbild: Deutschunterricht im Gymnasium (picture alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

How many people around the world are learning German as a foreign language? Every five years, the German Foreign Office aims to answer this very question. Their most recent findings were published in a 56-page report presented in partnership with Deutsche Welle, the Goethe-Institut and DAAD in Berlin on June 4. 

The data shows that the number of German language learners at schools, universities and language institutes around the world hasn't changed dramatically since the last survey in 2015, increasing only by several thousand people.

Michelle Müntefering, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, is delighted by the rise, however slight: "Learning German as a foreign language creates a bond with Germany," she said. "We want as many people as possible to become enthusiastic about our country."

Conducted every five years, the study is called "German as a foreign language worldwide" and began in 1985. While the current figure of 15.4 million is by no means a poor showing, the number of German learners peaked in 2000 when 20.1 million were learning the language. It's important to note that the survey does not, however, include those learning on their own.

Read more: Denglish: How to use English to sound like a true German

  • '2 Mio' on a picture of Warsaw

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    Poland

    Poland is the country with the most people learning German as a foreign language: nearly 2 million. One reason is surely the economic ties between the two countries and their geographical proximity. However, fewer Polish people are learning German since English was introduced as the first foreign language almost everywhere in Poland.

  • Eiffel Tower

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    France

    In France, German has the reputation of being a difficult and elitist language, but all the same, 19% of all French students are learning it — around 1.19 million. Among them, 97% are learning German at school. And the 2019 Aachen Treaty on France-German Cooperation and Integration aims to further boost the number of people in France who learn German.

  • Cairo from above

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    Egypt

    The number of German students in Egypt has grown by 60% to 405,262 since the last survey in 2015. The Egyptian government now plans to offer German as a second foreign language at all state schools from the 7th (instead of the 10th) grade. There is also a growing number of universities offering German as a second foreign language; they have tripled from 12 to 36.

  • Bild von Mexiko Stadt

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    Mexico

    Nearly one out of two Mexicans (46%) learns German at a university. Among them, one out of four learn the language in adult education classes. Mexico is a priority country for the German government's skilled worker immigration law, a fact that is likely to further increase interest in the language among adults. A total of 85,896 people in Mexico are enrolled in German-language classes.

  • Zebras in a field in front of a city skyline

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    Kenya

    The number of people learning German in Kenya has more than doubled since the last survey, from fewer than 6,000 five years ago to 13,045 (+117%). People mainly learn German in school, where their number increased from 2,536 to 10,000. Many want to study or work in Germany.

  • Taj Mahal

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    India

    About 211,000 people are learning German in India — an increase of 57,000 compared to 2015. While German is in second place behind French in schools (149,000 learners), interest in universities offering German is huge, where the number of students has shot from 2,300 to about 30,000 students, a 13-fold increase. Germany is considered to be an attractive destination for study and research.

  • Moscow

    Learning German is popular in these countries

    Russia

    After a steady decrease over the past years, the number of German language learners in Russia is now on the rise again for the first time. Since 2015, the number of learners has increased by approximately 250,000 to 1.8 million (2015: 1.55 million). This could be due to education reforms that stipulate a mandatory second foreign language. German is even a requirement in about 40% of all schools.

    Author: Greta Hamann (db)


Europe continues to lead the way

The undisputed winner of the continent with the most German learners is Europe, where around 9.3 million people are learning the language, despite the tongue-twisting grammar and tricky case system.

In some countries, the number of German-learners is on the rise. An increase of up to 62% was recorded in Denmark, the Netherlands and France, while the number of learners in other countries took sharp dips.

In Poland, for example, there were 15% less students of the German language, and in the UK the number dipped by 25%. Müntefering stated that Brexit was likely the primary cause for the decline. Statistics pertaining to individual regions can be found in the infographic published in the study.

Learning online during the pandemic

With so many people staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, it should come as no surprise that interest in Deutsche Welle's online German courses has increased dramatically. Data recorded by DW shows an increase of over 100% in visits to the online course materials website between January and April 2020.

The number of page impressions rose by approximately 140%, which means that these resources were not only used more frequently, but also more intensively. "The coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictions have brought the importance of digital components in knowledge transfer into focus," says DW Director-General Peter Limbourg. In the future, he hoped that politicians would support "new digital possibilities for disseminating German language and culture around the world."

 

