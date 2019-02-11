15 unforgettable kisses for Valentine's Day

From boxes of chocolate to diamond jewelry, Valentine's Day has become a global money-maker, but there's still a way to celebrate it without spending any money: with a passionate kiss.

The gallery above revisits some of the most iconic kisses of cultural history. Single and lonely? If it's any consolation, many of these smooches didn't even express true love anyway...

