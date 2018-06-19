 15 cities mark World Refugee Day with Refugee Food Festival | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 20.06.2019

Europe

15 cities mark World Refugee Day with Refugee Food Festival

This month, displaced people are cooking up exotic dishes in nearly 150 restaurant kitchens across the world. The Refugee Food festival promotes positive attitudes — and helps trainee chefs launch new careers.

Le Mess Restaurant in Brussels: Ali al-Krizi (DW/J. Järviniemi)

"I'm proud to cook in this beautiful restaurant — it's like a castle," said Ali al-Krizi, a 29-year-old Iraqi-Lebanese chef currently working as guest chef at the Le Mess restaurant in Brussels. "I came here without much. ... I have experience, but it's not quite like today."

Al-Krizi, a refugee, has been living in Belgium for four years. Originally from Baghdad, he would sometimes cook for more than 200 people on festive occasions but only studied to be a chef after arriving in Europe. This month, he's been asked to help design the menu at Le Mess, as part of the Refugee Food Festival.

"I participate in the festival because I'm very interested in sharing traditions, Iraqi and Lebanese foods," al-Krizi said. He uses food as a universal means of communication: "Everyone needs to eat."

Read more: 
Ex-president calls displacement 'stroke of luck in German history'

On this sunny June afternoon, Al-Krizi's lunch menu included meze, grilled sea bream, falafel and a bright orange apricot-pistachio kanafi pastry dessert. Reactions among visitors are positive. "When the person who cooked presents himself and explains us a bit what he's made, that's nice for us, that gives us a positive image," one customer said after chatting with the chef.

Le Mess Restaurant in Brüssel Ali al-Krizi (DW/J. Järviniemi)

Al-Krizi displays the menu for the Refugee Food Festival

'Humane discourse'

Encounters such as these are at the core of the Refugee Food Festival. Conceived as a grassroots initiative in 2016, the festival aims to foster positive narratives about refugees and to support refugees' integration into their new home countries.

The initiative was launched in Paris, but has since spread to 15 cities, including Cape Town, San Francisco and Copenhagen. The yearly festival coincides with the World Refugee Day on June 20.

Read more: German foreign minister lobbies for refugee higher education

Raphael Beaumond, a coordinator of the initiative in Brussels, said the festival was particularly important "in a context where we have negative bias toward refugees." He said there was a need to "bring back humane discourse” and to remember that the refugee situation is about humans, not numbers.

Watch video 07:34

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi joins DW in the studio

Career opportunities

In addition to changing public attitudes toward refugees, the festival has had a direct personal impact on many of the chefs. Organizers say 59% of the 157 chefs who took part in the first three editions have found a professional opportunity, such as a traineeship or a chance to open their own restaurant, thanks to the festival.

Fanny Borrot, who oversees the festival in a number of cities, said a key ambition for the current and upcoming editions would be "for the restaurants to get more involved in training" and to act as mentors for the chefs.

Read more: German laws keep refugees out of job market, report finds

In Paris, the initiative runs a restaurant called La Residence, which is taken over by a different refugee chef every six months. Borrot said that, during the six-month period, the chef will learn skills such as managing a team of cooks, which can help them to launch their own restaurant.

A Syrian chef who worked at La Residence in 2018 now owns a restaurant in Orleans, south of Paris — "No. 1 on TripAdvisor, by the way," Borrot said. She added that organizers would like to launch incubators like La Residence in other cities in the next two or three years.

At Le Mess in Brussels, al-Krizi is staying all month. Manager Marie-Pascale Van Hamme is convinced he has what it takes to be a future chef in Belgium, and that he would be popular.

Read more: Death threats sent to pro-refugee German politicians

"He has a lot of taste, a lot of sensitivity, and he likes [cooking] so much,” she said. "He's a very good guy."

  • A refugee in Greece stares out across the sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    'There is no life for LGBT refugees'

    Pedro, an actor and LGBT activist, fled Lebanon due to safety concerns. He doesn’t see much hope in Greece. "I left because Lebanon was not safe for me as an LGBT and [being] HIV positive. But Greece isn’t much different," he told DW. But his biggest concern is the future: "Even if I get asylum in Greece life will not be good, because there are no jobs, the language is difficult."

  • A woman looks out of the window of a refugee center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Fighting for their rights

    Manar fled Syria in 2016 and now learns Greek and works as an interpreter with the Greek NGO Solidarity Now. "In Greece you have to count on yourself to support yourself and your family," she told DW. "If I look at the future of the Greek children, I can't find a very bright future for them so for sure I can't find any future for mine."

  • A man addressing a refugee day center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Combating nationalism and climate crisis

    Foivos has been in Greece since the 1980s when he fled the Syrian regime and came to study law. He now works as an interpreter at the Refugee Day Center Alkyone, and was a candidate in Thessaloniki's local elections. "The two biggest issues that Europe has to face now is the rise of nationalism and climate change," he told DW. "Poverty and misery leads to nationalism."

  • A man standing next to a group of SYRIZA supporters

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    A Europe for everyone

    Since Suhaib fled Iraqi Kurdistan 18 months ago, he has been active in volunteer groups as a way to give something back to those who first helped him. "Fascists in the past killed millions, but after World War II Europeans volunteered in order to rebuild Europe," he says. "My message for European leaders would be to try to make a Europe for everyone."

  • A woman stares out to sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Losing its meaning

    Fahima from Afghanistan has been in Greece since 2004, and now works as an interpreter for the Refugee Day Center Alkyone. Her biggest fear is the rise of fascism. "During the Greek government of 2012-2014 fascists became stronger. For this reason we had to leave Athens," she said. "Things in Europe will become worse from now on because of the far right. It now seems to be losing its meaning."

  • A man stares out to sea at Thessaloniki's White Tower

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Uncertain future

    Malaz (not his real name) came to Greece in 2016 with his family. His sons started speaking Greek soon after they arrived, so they decided to stay in the country. "I am afraid of the rise of the far right," he told DW. "Things will become very difficult for Greece. If the EU wants to help refugees they should create jobs and offer education."

  • A refugee standing outside a cafe in Thessaloniki

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    EU is not doing enough

    Bagher, who works as an assistant kindergarten facilitator, arrived in Greece in 2015 and was stuck in the country due to the EU's policies. "In the beginning Greece was a door but people got stuck here," he said. "But people need jobs and housing. Greeks don't even have jobs, how will we?" Even though Bagher remains optimistic, he doesn't think the EU is willing to help refugees.

  • A refugee in front of Thessaloniki's Roman Forum

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Europe's societies at risk

    Mojtaba has been in Greece for over three years. He's currently at a Greek school and dreams of becoming a footballer or a dentist. He sees the rise of fascism as one of Europe's biggest problems, but not the only one. "Right-wing parties rise and this is not good for societies," he said. "The extreme right will destroy the face of Europe."

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Greece)


