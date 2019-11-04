1,300 Lufthansa flights cancelled as courts approve strike

The German airline failed Wednesday with its injunction application and subsequent appeal against strike action by the cabin crew trade union UFO. Frankfurt's labor court and the Hesse region's labor court — acting as appeal court — ruled that the union had legally called on its members to stage the stoppage.

Lufthansa canceled 1,300 out of 6,000 flights scheduled — 700 on Thursday and 600 on Friday. The industrial action will mostly affect flights leaving from Germany.

The airline based its injunction by questioning the voting procedure used among UFO members to decide on industrial action.

UFO planned the warning strike to press Lufthansa for additional allowances at wage negotiations, citing what it claimed was management's "ongoing refusal" to negotiate.

Passengers who had booked flights between German airports could turn their tickets into rail tickets in an online procedure, Lufthansa announced after the rulings.

Staff want better conditions

The union had on Monday had called on Lufthansa cabin crew to prepare for the strike, demanding better pay and conditions.

"This will affect all Lufthansa flights scheduled to leave from airports in Germany," the deputy chairman of the UFO cabin crew union, Daniel Flohr, said in a statement.

Disruptions could also impact Lufthansa's affiliate airlines, including Eurowings and SunExpress.

