News

1,300 flights cancelled as German court approves Lufthansa strike

Cabin crew are preparing for a 48-hour strike, beginning on Thursday. The airline had tried to stop it by filing an injunction against the union. Lufthansa cancelled 1,300 flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Lufthansa logo behind the silhouette of a woman

A court ruled in favor of a union strike against German airline Lufthansa on Wednesday after dismissing an injunction brought forward by the air carrier.

Lufthansa have now cancelled 1,300 flights, 700 on Thursday and 600 on Friday. The industrial action will mostly affect flights leaving from Germany.

Lufthansa had made an urgent application to halt the strike but this was rejected as the judicial system said action was "not unlawful."

The strike is expected to go ahead on Thursday for 48 hours, though Lufthansa still hope to put a stop to it.

Immediately after the verdict was announced a company spokesman said that an appeal would be lodged.

Staff want better conditions

Wednesday's ruling comes after the union on Monday had called on Lufthansa cabin crew to begin a strike, demanding better pay and conditions. 

"This will affect all Lufthansa flights scheduled to leave from airports in Germany," the deputy chairman of the UFO cabin crew union, Daniel Flohr, said in a statement. He cited Lufthansa's "ongoing refusal" to negotiate.

Passengers are likely to face disruptions as a result of the walkout, which could also impact Lufthansa's affiliate airlines, including Eurowings and SunExpress.

ed, ls, jsi/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:15

Lufthansa profits lose altitude

