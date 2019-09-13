 13 cultural references that made Friday the 13th unlucky | Film | DW | 13.09.2019

Film

13 cultural references that made Friday the 13th unlucky

Through myths, books and films, Friday the 13th has become an unusual day — even for those who aren't superstitious. The makers of the same-named movies might know a thing or two about this.

  • Film still 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    'Friday the 13th'

    Kids of the 1980s grew up haunted by Jason, the character wearing a hockey mask in the "Friday the 13th" films. There are currently 12 slasher movies in the horror franchise, and a 13th one has been in production for years. Its release date has been pushed back from one Friday the 13th to the other — until it was finally indefinitely postponed. A cursed project?

  • Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper (imago stock&people)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    The Last Supper

    In the 19th century, the idea started spreading that the disciple who betrayed Jesus, Judas, showed up late and was the 13th person to sit at the table during the Last Supper. Catholics also believe that Jesus died on a Friday. This classic painting depicting the famous final meal was painted by Leonardo da Vinci.

  • Norse God Loki by Jakob Sigurdsson (1760) (picture-alliance/CPA Media Co.)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    Norse myth of Loki

    An often quoted Viking myth establishing 13 as an unlucky number involves the mischievous god Loki (depiction above by Jakob Sigurdsson from 1760). He crashed a reunion of 12 gods in Valhalla and was responsible for the death of Balder the Beautiful, the god of joy and sadness. The "Prose Edda," relating this story, was written in the early 13th century.

  • Book cover Dan Brown Da Vinci Code (picture alliance / Photoshot)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    'The Da Vinci Code'

    According to Dan Brown in the book "The Da Vinci Code," events that occurred on Friday, October 13, 1307 are responsible for the superstition. That day, France's King Philip IV had the Grand Master of the Knights Templar arrested, accusing the secret order of sacrilege. Other experts on the question claim this is a modern-day invention.

  • English poet Geoffrey Chaucer (c. 1343-1400) (picture-alliance/CPA Media Co.)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    'The Canterbury Tales'

    In the 14th century, English poet Geoffrey Chaucer mentioned Fridays as being unlucky in his famous collection, "The Canterbury Tales." "And on a Friday fell all this mischance," he wrote. By the 17th century, many popular writers advised against undertaking any new project on a Friday. Hangings would also take place on Fridays in the UK.

  • Italian composer Gioachino Rossini (ca. 1865) (picture-alliance/Heritage Image/Fine Art Images)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    Biography of composer Gioachino Rossini

    An early reference in English of the superstition surrounding this date is found in Henry Sutherland Edwards' 1869 biography of the Italian opera composer Gioachino Rossini: "And if it be true that, like so many Italians, he regarded Fridays as an unlucky day and 13 as an unlucky number, it is remarkable that on Friday 13th of November he passed away."

  • Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President (picture-alliance/Glasshouse Images)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    The Thirteen Club

    About a decade later, in the 1880s, the Thirteen Club was created to regularly demonstrate that no one would die when 13 people sat together at a table. Over time, honorary members of the club included five US presidents: Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt (picture).

  • Wall Street (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    A 1907 novel, 'Friday the Thirteenth'

    Contributing to popularizing the superstition, a novel by US businessman and author Thomas W. Lawson, "Friday the Thirteenth" (1907), depicts a stockbroker who takes advantage of that day to bring down Wall Street. Curiously, his namesake ship, the "Thomas W. Lawson," was wrecked near the UK on Saturday, December 14 that same year: It was still Friday the 13th in the US when the news broke.

  • Film still from 'Jetzt schlägt's 13!' (1950) (Helios-Film, Wien)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    The 13th hour

    The number 12 occurs in many structures, such as the 12 months of the year and the 12 hours of the day — whereas 13 appears rarely. A German expression, "Jetzt schlägt's dreizehn," which roughly translates as "now the 13th hour has come," refers to something surprising or maddening. It was also the title of an Austrian comedy in 1950 (pictured).

  • Film still Apollo 13 (Imago/UnitedArchives)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    Apollo 13

    Among the incidents related to unlucky 13 is the Apollo 13 space mission (depicted in a 1995 movie starring Tom Hanks, pictured). On April 13, 1970, a Monday, one of its oxygen tanks exploded — but it returned safely to Earth afterwards. The fear of the number 13 is called "triskaidekaphobia," and dreading Friday the 13th is "friggatriskaidekaphobia."

  • Superman 1978 with Christopher Reeve (Imago)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    Secrets of the 13th floor

    To this day, it is commonplace for US skyscrapers to omit the 13th floor, often designated as level 14 instead, or "M" – the 13th letter of the alphabet. Many pop culture stories have imagined that the missing level was actually used for something clandestine. In a 1975 Superman story, a secret 13th floor is used to teleport alien tourists visiting the Earth.

  • Arnold Schoenberg (picture-alliance/dpa/APA Publications Arnold Schönberg Center)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    Composer Arnold Schoenberg

    The famous inventor of the 12-tone technique had a serious case of triskaidekaphobia. Apparently, he was sure he would die during during a year that was a multiple of 13. An astrologer warned him that turning 76 could be fatal (7+6=13). The information depressed the composer to a point that he died of anxiety on Friday 13, in July 1951.

  • Sholom Aleichem (1859-1916) Russian Jewish writer, c1900. Artist: Unknown (picture-alliance/HIP)

    Why Friday the 13th is seen as unlucky

    Author Sholom Aleichem

    The leading Yiddish author and playwright is best known for his character Tevye the Dairyman, who was at the center of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof." Like Schoenberg, he also mortally feared the number 13. He avoided it in his manuscripts by numbering the 13th pages as 12a. He died from tuberculosis on May 13, 1916 — but that was a Saturday.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


In 1980, a slasher film featuring a masked killer was shot on a budget of $550,000 — and obtained nearly $60 million at the international box office: Friday the 13th. It has since turned into a franchise that includes not only many movies, but also novels, comic books, documentaries, video games and game boards.

Jason, the iconic fictional character haunting Camp Crystal Lake, is a cult figure that is even reproduced in hipster tattoo designs. His hockey mask is one of the best-known images of horror movie culture.

Filmstill aus 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

"Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday" was the ninth sequel, released in 1993

If the US horror franchise is mostly associated to the genre's popularity in the '80s, a few more sequels were released after that infamous decade. The 12th slasher in the series was released in 2009.

Since that year, a 13th sequel to the 2009 reboot has been rumored to be in the works. The initial release date was announced for August 13, 2010. It was then pulled from that slot and the project was put on hold.

Ever since a script has been completed in 2011, different release dates have been announced — always on a Friday 13, obviously. Yet producers have kept pushing that date back.

An ongoing legal battle to determine who owns the rights to the character of Jason — Victor Miller, the original film's screenplay writer, or Sean Cunningham, the movie's director and owner of the franchise — is blocking a potential 13th film.

After all, there's something about that number... 

Click through the gallery above to discover more cultural references that contributed to the Friday the 13th superstition.

