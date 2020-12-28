125 years after cinema was born: Does it have a future?

When the Lumière brothers sent out invitations to the first public film screening on December 28, 1895, they caused quite a sensation. The show, which took place in the cellar of the Grand Café in Paris, lasted 20 minutes and at the end, everyone, the organizers said, was "speechless, surprised and indescribably amazed.” For the first time, the 32 members of the audience had seen moving pictures. The success was overwhelming.

Although Auguste and Louis Lumière had already patented their film gear - cinematographs, camera and projector - on February 13, 1895, they were not alone in their invention of movies. Inventors in Great Britain, the USA and Germany were also working on creating devices that would make moving pictures possible.

Auguste and Louis Lumière

On November 1, 1895, a couple of weeks before the Lumières, the German brothers Max and Emil Skladanowsky presented their projector. However, their device was technically inferior to the one presented by the Lumière brothers, and it was thanks to technical superiority and commercial marketing that December 28, 1895 went down in history as the day when cinema was born.

The age of streaming

A century and 25 years later, that would actually be a reason to celebrate. But because of the pandemic this year, no workshops or events have been organized, in stark comparison to events that took place five years ago when cinema turned 120 years old. At the time, the Grand Palais in Paris recognized the achievements of the Lumière brothers with a comprehensive exhibition.

Anyway, the industry probably does not want to celebrate, especially when this year that has proven to be catastrophic for it: All over the world, cinemas have been forced to shut down. And even when some theaters opened in Germany this summer, the blockbusters were missing.

Streaming has helped producers save costs and bypass film theaters

Instead, the streaming business is witnessing a boom, and the sales figures of companies like Netflix and Amazon have overtaken those of standard cinemas. Many film production companies are looking to see whether they could do away with theaters entirely. The latest Pixar film, for example, will bypass theaters and directly premiere on the streaming platform Disney+.

Death of cinema?

Is this the death of cinema? That has been predicted again and again – for example with the increasing use of television beginning in the late 1950s, which led to fewer people visiting cinemas or with the advent of video cassettes in the 1980s. But never have things looked as bleak as in this year: With losses of up to 70%, many in the branch think that cinema, in its conventional form, is doomed.

German film and television producer Uli Aselmann, who produced the 2017 movie Jugend ohne Gott, says that the experience of going to the movies needs to be made special again. Others like Lars Henrik Gass, head of the International Short Film Festival Oberhausen, says that as cultural venues, cinemas should be accorded a museum-like status and subsidized as a cultural enterprise.

Meanwhile, German cinemas seem to be heading towards extinction, especially with the latest lockdown that was put in place shortly before Christmas. In a recent press release, Christine Berg, head of the German Union of Film Theaters (Hauptverband Deutscher Filmtheater, or HDF), said that the new lockdown would wipe out many cinemas. "We will close this year with losses of around one billion euros, including concessions. We cannot cope with that.”

German cinemas have been shut for the last five and a half weeks. According to a mid-April survey conducted by the HDF, 58% of the cinemas responding to the questionnaire estimated that they would be able to survive only for the next two to three months. The situation is likely to be much worse now.

Adapted by Manasi Gopalakrishnan