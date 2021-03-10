 1,200 new German terms coined during COVID pandemic | Meet the Germans | DW | 10.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

1,200 new German terms coined during COVID pandemic

Overzoomed? Covidiot? With its numerous new words inspired by COVID-19, the German language creatively reflects developments of the past year.

The word 'Corona' spelled with Scrabble letters

Hundreds of new terms starting with 'Corona' appeared over the year

The coronavirus crisis has not only completely turned our lives upside down, it has also added to the German language like no other event before. 

Over the past year, Germans were "overzoomed" with too many video conferences, and turned the word lockdown into a Denglish verb, "gelockdownt."

They also further applied their love of abbreviations to define a set of recommendations to avoid spreading the virus. What started as the "AHA" rules was extended to "AHACL" — A for "Abstand" (distancing), H for "Hygiene," A for "Alltagsmaske" (face mask), C for "Corona-Warn-App" (Germany's virus tracing app) and L for "Lüften" (airing).

  • Cologne, downtown, almost empty shopping street

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Lockdown

    "Lockdown" and "shutdown" have became part of everyday vocabulary in Germany. And since they're also combined with descriptive terms, the possibilities of creating new words are endless: "hard" and "light" were the most popular, but "yo-yo," referring to ever-changing lockdown rules, was another one, as well as "Flockdown," when heavy snow ("Flocken"=flakes) keeps everyone inside anyway.

  • blue surgical face masks and white block that read: Maskenmuffel

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Maskenmuffel

    The term Maskenmuffel, which combines the words mask and the colloquial word for grump quickly emerged last year when people in Germany, too, were required to wear face masks in trains, on busses and in stores. Some "grumps" refuse to wear facial coverings — but face fines if caught.

  • large yellow sign, pictogram of two people keeping their distance

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Abstandsbier

    Remember packed bars and crowded beer gardens? These days, Germans can count themselves lucky if they can get together for what has emerged as Abstandsbier — literally a "distance beer," a neologism that refers to having a drink with someone while keeping a safe distance.

  • Hands holding garden shears to the head of a man wearing face mask

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Corona-Matte

    In mid-December 2020, hair salons in Germany were closed down. Their customers' hair didn't stop growing, which led to the neologism "corona mat." To everyone's great relief the salons were allowed to reopen on March 1 because of what was deemed their "importance for personal hygiene." No gardening shears required.

  • classroom with tables and green chairs set on the tables

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Distanzunterricht

    When schools are shut down, that means online classes and remote learning courses for teachers and students. The German term for this, "Distanzunterricht" translates as "distance classes." The alternative came with overloaded servers and technical glitches: the present situation shows how badly German schools struggle with digitalization.

  • Hand in a blue glove holds glass vial and syringe

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Impfdrängler

    The issue of vaccinations is a touchy one in Germany, with vaccines trickling in much too slowly and confusion surrounding the effectiveness of one particular vaccine for older people. Meanwhile, some people who weren't on the priority list used their position to jump the queue and get vaccinated sooner. But "Impfdrängler," or vaccine cheats, face hefty fines.

  • Sign that reads, sorry we are closed

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Wellenbrecher

    In reactions to the different waves of COVID infections, the restrictions set up in Germany were referred to as a "Wellenbrecher," a wave-breaker, or breakwater. The term was used extensively last fall when stricter measures were introduced like a kind of protective structure to stem another wave of infections.

  • Man in profile, sneezing against a black backdrop, every droplet visible

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Virenbomber

    Wherever you look, there is the "fight" or the "war" against the virus. So the "Virenbomber" (virus bomber) is a fitting image, referring to people or perhaps even institutions that allegedly contribute greatly to the spread of COVID-19.

  • Man with a laptop sits outside a window

    Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language

    Homeoffice

    Germans call working from home instead of from the office "home office." It is not a new term, but has been used much more frequently during the pandemic. The German government stipulates that employers must offer their employees the option to work from home wherever possible to bring down infection numbers.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


A list of over 1,000 COVID-inspired terms

The Mannheim-based Leibniz Institute for the German Language (IDS) has listed more than 1,000 new words that are all related to the pandemic. For each term, the institute quotes a newspaper article where it was used. Whether first adopted by the population or popularized through political discussions, the words reflect how German-speaking countries dealt with the pandemic over the past year. 

One of the tricks of the German language is to combine existing words to give them a new meaning, which allows it to creatively reflect different attitudes towards coronavirus-related developments, with "Klopapierhamster" (toilet paper hamsters) and "Covidiots" making headlines for their selfish behavior ahead of the first wave. 

A Carnival float ridiculing 'toilet paper hamsters'

A Carnival float mocking 'toilet paper hamsters'

"Gesichtskondom" (face condom) and "Schnutenpulli" (snout sweater) appeared as humorous ways to describe the face mask.

Some of those combined words are all borrowed from the English language, such as "Social-Distancing-Shaming," which refers to people who scold others for not keeping a safe distance in a public space, or "Superspreader-Events," a phenomenon that was observed worldwide, through which some specific gatherings led to a high number of infections.

Click on the above gallery for more German words that were coined during the coronavirus crisis. 

You'll find more about Germans and everyday life in Germany on dw.com/MeettheGermans and on YouTube. Make sure to also check out our new Instagram account @dw_meetthegermans.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

German expressions to run away from it all

During the COVID pandemic, we've had to alter our lives dramatically on every front, including getting exercise. Learn German expressions using "running."  

Avoid coronavirus boredom and survive Germany's tax returns with a smile

Could there be a positive side to the nerve-wracking task of submitting your taxes? According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office, 9 of 10 taxpayers receive an average refund of €900 each year. Enough an incentive?  

WWW links

Meet the Germans on YouTube

Audios and videos on the topic

Mahlzeit! All about German food and eating habits  

Germany and the church  

Advertisement

Film

Film still The Great Wall, man in armor

China introduces new rules of conduct for artists

Impeccable morals, always in the service of the party: That's what the People's Republic expects of its performing artists. China has issued new guidelines.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur.21 | Zukiswa Wanner Writer + publisher, Nairobi

The networker - Zukiswa Wanner

Writer, journalist, feminist - and tireless networker: During the coronavirus lockdown, Zukiswa Wanner co-founded an online literature festival based in Nairobi, showing how she’s both a global citizen and role model for an entire generation.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur 21 l Gaye Su Akyol, musician from Turkey

Avantgarde rock from Istanbul - Gaye Su Akyol

She combines psychedelic surf rock with Turkish folk music, and doesn't hold back when it comes to the problems that women face in her country. Musician Gaye Su Akyol is one of the most exciting voices coming from Turkey.  

Arts

Japan Fukushima Dai-ichi Kernkraftwerk

Fukushima nuclear disaster: An artist's view 10 years later

Japanese artist and filmmaker Hikaru Fujii told DW about the importance of embedding the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in public memory.  

Digital Culture

Illustration Data Story Google image search

Google image search cements national stereotypes of 'racy' women

Women from Eastern Europe and Latin America are sexy and love to date, a search through Google Images implies. A DW analysis reveals how the search engine propagates sexist cliches.  