12 German soldiers injured in Mali vehicle bomb attack

A total of 12 German soldiers were among UN peacekeepers injured in a vehicle bomb attack on a camp in northern Mali on Friday, Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told a press conference.

Three of them suffered serious injuries, she said.

The Belgian Defense Ministry tweeted that one of its soldiers was also among those injured.

What we know about the attack so far

The attack happened at a UN peacekeepers' temporary base that was set up near Tarkint in the northern Gao region

A tweet in French from MINUSMA, the official name for the UN peace-keeping mission in the country, said that the temporary operational base was the target of a "vehicle bomb attack" and 15 "peace-keepers" were injured and are being evacuated.

German Joint Forces Operations Command tweeted that around 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of Gao there was a suicide attack on MINUSMA troops, including a number of German soldiers.

It said the attack took place in the morning on Friday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the injured troops were airlifted to safety in a helicopter after the incident.

Two of the seriously injured are in a stable condition, the third is being operated on, she said, adding: "Our thoughts are particularly with him."

The severely injured will be flown back to Germany on Saturday morning, she said.

The northern Gao region of Mali where the attack took place

Germany's response to the attack

"Our thought are with the injured soldiers. We pray that they will recover" Henning Otte, German lawmaker and defense policy spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union told DW.

"The incident shows that the mission is dangerous. The UN mission is intended to stabilize Mali so that Islamic fundamentalism and terror is unable to gain a foothold there. Through this we are also securing Germany in the sense that the security of Germany does not end at the Mediterranean," he explained.

"There is no absolute security. Our soldiers are very well trained and equipped," Otte added.

The majority of German troops in Mali are stationed at Camp Castor in the northern Gao region

German forces in Mali

Around 900 German troops are currently deployed in the region within the UN's MINUSMA mission.

The majority of them are at Camp Castor near Gao, which lies almost 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) northeast of capital city Bamako.

In total, there are around 13,000 UN troops taking part in the peace-keeping mission in the country.

The security and political situation in Mali is unstable. Leaders have been ousted in a string of coups, the most recent of which took place in May 2021.

There are a number of insurgent groups operating in the country to the north and across its porous borders, including some with links to Al Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State.

kmm/wmr (dpa, Reuters, AFP, epd)