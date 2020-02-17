 11 things you need to know about the 70th Berlinale | Film | DW | 17.02.2020

Advertisement

Film

11 things you need to know about the 70th Berlinale

New leadership, exciting programming and a Nazi-era related scandal: Get the lowdown on this year's Berlinale, which starts on February 20 and celebrates its 70th edition this year.

  • Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian (Alexander Janetzko/Berlinale 2019)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    New kids on the block

    Carlo Chatrian is the Berlin Film Festival's new artistic director, while Mariette Rissenbeek is responsible for its management. Chatrian is an acknowledged film history expert and previously headed the Locarno Festival. Rissenbeek worked for German Films, the national organization for the international promotion of German cinema. Both follow in the footsteps of longtime director Dieter Kosslick.

  • advertising poster for the Berlinale (Imago Images/A. Friedrichs)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    New optics, new sections, new venues

    The new management brings a breath of fresh air to Germany's oldest film festival, with a new look for the festival posters, new venues, new sections in the program and a new focus. The program has also been streamlined; while it previously used to include about 400 works, 340 films will be screened during the festival this year.

  • Film still | Berlin Alexanderplatz (Wolfgang Ennenbach/2019 Sommerhaus/eOne Germany)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Location Berlin

    The international competition this year has 18 films all hoping to win a Golden or Silver Bear award. Three films actually take place in the German capital, including "Berlin Alexanderplatz" (photo) by German-Afghan director Burhan Qurbani.

  • film still The Roads Not Taken, a man lays his head on a woman's shoulder (Adventure Pictures)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Beyond Hollywood

    Unlike in past years, where at least one Hollywood film was in the running, this year's US contributions are films produced independently of the big studios, without the usual Hollywood stars. A few big-name actors star in a British production, Sally Potter's "The Roads Not Taken": Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning (photo), Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.

  • film still DAU. Degeneratsia (Phenomen Film)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    The 'DAU' series

    Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky spent years working on "DAU," a set of 13 feature films, series and documentaries created from 700 hours of material. The feature film "DAU. Natasha" is in the main competition at the Berlinale. The documentary "DAU. Degeneration" (photo), looks at the story of Soviet physicist Lev Davidovich Landau, and is part of a special series at the festival.

  • Jeremy Irons (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Smith)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    2020 jury president

    Jeremy Irons is jury president this year. The British actor with Hollywood experience heads an international jury of six actors, directors and a producer from Germany.

  • film still My Salinger Year, Sigourney Weaver (Berlinale/Micro-Scope)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Opener: 'My Salinger Year'

    Chatrian decided not to open the Berlinale with a film that is in the running for the top prize, the Golden Bear. He hopes for a relaxed atmosphere when the film festival kicks off with "My Salinger Year," a story about the world of literature, the author of the cult novel "Catcher in the Rye" and an agent played by Sigourney Weaver.

  • Film still The Metamorphosis of Birds (Primeira Idade)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    More awards: 'Encounters'

    Carlo Chatrian and his new team naturally also want to put their own stamp on the Berlinale. The new director launched a second competition, the "Encounters" series that also promises awards. Fifteen films are competing, including Portuguese director Catarina Vasconcelos' debut film, "The Metamorphosis of Birds," pictured above.

  • Film still Victoria, a woman holds a shell to her ear (Caviar)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Five decades of new cinema

    This year, the "International Forum of New Cinema" section, created to add new cinematic forms, experiments and newcomers to the competition, celebrates its 50th anniversary. Christina Nord is the Forum's new director. Thirty-five films will be shown, including "Victoria," a documentary exploring a Los Angeles desert (photo).

  • Berlinale | Filmstill Futur Drei (Edition Salzgeber/Jünglinge Film)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Sexy, edgy, daring

    "Panorama" is another major Berlinale section that features world premieres. "Sexy, edgy, daring" is how the section describes itself. It is by its own accounts "explicitly queer, explicitly feminist, explicitly political" and focuses on "what is new, daring, unconventional and wild in today’s cinema." "No Hard Feelings" (photo) is about refugees in a small town in Germany.

  • Film still Paradise Drifters, a young man and a young woman screaming out loud (Jasper Wolf/2019 Pupkin)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    For the younger generation

    The "Generation" section has been around for a long time, and is aimed at younger audiences. This year, 59 new films will be shown for children and young adults. The Dutch film "Paradise Drifters" (photo) tells the story of three teenage drifters in search of security and a place to stay.

  • film still Hillary, with Hillary and Bill Clinton (Clinton Foundation)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Hillary at the Berlinale?

    A four-hour documentary series may turn out to be one of the festival's big hits — in particular because its "leading actress" is expected to be in Berlin for the European premiere. It is about the life and career of former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. "Hillary" will be broadcast worldwide by streaming provider Hulu beginning in March.

  • film still Solomon and Sheba, a man and a woman (Park Circus/MGM)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Cinematic history

    The Berlinale is also a showcase for cinematic history. The screening of the restored version of the silent film classic "The Wax Museum" is bound to be a highlight. A major film history retrospective is dedicated to Hollywood director King Vidor. He directed in the silent movie era and later created epic historical movies like the 1959 romance "Solomon and Sheba" (photo).

  • Film still Sex , women lying down, covered by red bits of cloth (Profile Pictures )

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    No getting past series

    These days, a major film festival can hardly afford not to show series. The Berlinale presents series premieres from Australia, Denmark, Germany, France, Canada, Austria, the US and the UK. That includes new formats: For instance, the six episodes of the Danish series "Sex" have a total running time of only 77 minutes.

  • Helen Mirren (Giles Keyte)

    Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

    Accolades for two women

    Cinema lovers will find out who won the 2020 Golden Bear on February 29. The recipients of two other prizes have already been determined: The Berlinale Camera 2020 goes to German director Ulrike Oettinger, the Golden Honorary Bear to Helen Mirren (photo). The actress who starred in "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover" and "The Queen" is also being honored with an homage.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


1. New leadership, new ideas

This year the Berlinale turns 70 and faces a new beginning. After 19 years of festival leadership under Dieter Kosslick, a new era has begun under artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek. The largest German film festival has gotten a makeover with new venues, film series and forums for discussion.

Potsdamer Platz remains the festival's epicenter, while Alexanderplatz also serves as second central location. The Berlinale's program has slimmed down a bit, and will screen no more than a total of 340 new films this year. Movie lovers are still spoiled for choice, however: 13 sections will showcase premieres.

2. The race for the Golden Bear

The heart of the Berlinale remains the Competition section. Carlo Chatrian and his team have invited 18 films to compete for the Golden and Silver Bears. Films from Germany, Western and Eastern Europe, the USA, Latin and Central America, Southeast Asia and Iran are all hoping to take home one of the prestigious trophies.

This year, those competing include both well-known directors and newcomers, too. Yet the new and improved Berlinale is no longer emphasizing Hollywood red carpet glitz and glamour, but instead taking a look at new innovations in cinema and films that are outside the box.

Film Still: Days by Tsai Ming-Liang (Homegreen Films)

Carlo Chatrian is a fan of Asian cinema: Included in the competition is 'Days' by Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang

3. An international jury

British actor Jeremy Irons heads this year's jury. Irons, who has a 40-year successful acting career behind him, was awarded an Oscar in 1991 for his role in thriller flick Reversal of Fortune. Irons has enjoyed success both in Hollywood's blockbuster films and avant-garde cinema and is sure to bring a discerning eye to the panel.

He is joined on the jury by French-Argentinian actress Berenice Bejo, Italian actor Luca Marinelli and directors Kenneth Lonergan (USA), Annemarie Jacir (Palestine) and Kleber Mendonca Filho (Brazil), along with German producer Bettina Brokemper.

4. Beyond the Competition

It would be a mistake to reduce the Berlinale merely to its main category, the Competition, which consists of 18 films. In the tried and tested sections such as Forum, Panorama, Generation and Retrospective, visitors can watch films from all over the world and find everything they desire, from experimental films to documentaries. This year also features a new series, Encounters, which presents works from innovative filmmakers who use unique narrative techniques.

Film still | Undine (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

Christian Petzold's 'Undine' with Paula Beer is one of the highlights of the competition

5. Opening film out of competition

Chatrian made a bold decision not to open the Berlinale this year with a competition film. His rationale, he said, was that too much international media attention can harm the opening film. As a result, My Salinger Year, a Canadian-Irish production starring Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver opens the festival, but it is not out to get any awards. It tells the story of a young author who deals with the estate of the famous writer J.D. Salinger.

6. The Germans at the Berlinale

Traditionally, the Berlin International Film Festival is a venue to highlight new German cinema, and this year is no exception. A total of 46 German films and co-productions will be screened.

One highly anticipated premiere is Berlin Alexanderplatz, a modern adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name by Alfred Döblin. The new film by Afghan-German director Burhan Qurbani depicts modern-day Berlin with its protagonist, Francis, a refugee who is tempted by the city's shady underworld.

Also in the competition is the new film by German director Christian PetzoldUndine, as well as another one starring German actorsLars Eidingerand Nina Hoss, the Swiss film My Little Sister. In addition, German films are screened across all sections, with the Perspektive Deutsches Kinos section focusing on young talent.

Film still: Persian Lessons by Vadim Perelman (HYPE FILM)

German star Lars Eidinger is in several works: 'Persian Lessons' by Vadim Perelman is screened in the Berlinale Special section

7. A political lean

The Berlinale has always been regarded as the most "political" of the three major European festivals (Berlin, Cannes, Venice), and this is unlikely to change under the new management. 

A glance at the current program shows numerous films focusing on current events and historical topics, such as Competition documentary film Irradiated by Rithy Panh about the massacres in Cambodia. Then there's the series Hillary, which follows the career of Hillary Clinton. A new film by Iranian director Mohammad RasoulofThere is no Evil, about structural oppression is likely to provide fodder for discussion. It is still unclear whether or not the director will be allowed to even travel to the premiere.

Berlinale Special | Speer Goes to Hollywood von Vanessa Lapa (Hanns-Peter Frentz)

The documentary 'Speer Goes to Hollywood' by Vanessa Lapa looks into the myth surrounding the infamous Nazi

8. Stars, red carpet and Hollywood flair

Even though the festival's new leadership may not emphasize the red carpet glitz and glamour as much as their predecessor, this year's events are nonetheless packed with star power. A formidable group of celebrities appears in The Roads Not Taken by British director Sally Potter. It stars Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.

Willem Dafoe will also be in attendance; he's presenting his new film, Siberia. Sigourney Weaver is also expected on the red carpet.

9. Women reign

"The Berlinale attaches great importance to transparency in the gender distribution of the Berlinale program," according to a statement put out by the festival. The organizers have meticulously prepared a list of statistics about gender diversity during the 2020 festival.

Out of 340 films, for example, 137 women were "involved in the field of directing." When it comes to the number of women on management and selection committees, the Berlin festival gives other similarly sized festivals a run for their money. Two of the festival's major awards will go to women: Helen Mirren receives the Honorary Bear, while filmmaker Ulrike Ottinger is the recipient of Berlinale Camera.

Ulrike Ottinger (Jelka von Langen)

Ulrike Ottinger will be honored with the Berlinale Camera award

10. A place of business

The Berlinale is not only a festival for viewers, critics and cinema-lovers. There's also plenty of film industry business taking place. At the European Film Market, more than 500 exhibitors from 62 countries sell films to approximately 1,100 buyers from all over the world.

Another initiative, the World Cinema Fund, presents projects and films from regions that are otherwise not in focus internationally.

The Berlinale Co-Production Market also provides information about the latest productions made with the help of the Berlinale, while Berlinale Talents brings together the best and brightest young filmmakers from all over the world.

11. Dealing with a Nazi past

Around three weeks before the start of the 70th Berlinale, the festival found itself in the center of an embarrassing historical debacle. According to information unearthed by German media, Berlinale's first director, Alfred Bauer, was a staunch Nazi. Bauer, who helmed the Berlinale from its inception in 1951 until 1976, had always played down his political past, despite the fact that he had been a bankrolled member of the party. From 1942 onwards, he was an adviser to the ReichsfilmIntendanz, which regulated the cinema industry under Hitler. The Berlinale suspended a major prize named after Bauer as a result. This topic could still be trending once the festival gets underway.

Film

Lola Rennt 1998 - Franka Potente, 1998 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Sony Pictures)

'Run Lola Run' set to get a Bollywood remake

Tom Tykwer's high-powered classic from 1998 is getting a Bollywood makeover. Sony Pictures Films India is co-producing the Hindi-language version of "Run Lola Run," starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Piano soloist Pierre-Laurent Aimard performs as soloist in Beethoven's Piano Concerto.(Gürzenich-Orchester Köln, Fotograf: Holger Talinski)

Beethoven's surprising and wild 'academy' concerts brought to life anew

The flying fiery candles may be missing, but conductor Francois-Xavier Roth is nonetheless taking a leaf out of Beethoven's book with unpredictable and provocative performances based on the composer's own music series.  

Arts.21

Picture from the series Beautiful Sadness | © artsimous

Maison ARTC - Avantgarde Fashion from Morocco

Revolutionary designer Artsi Ifrah from Marrakesh uses a combination of cultures & styles to make affordable garments from vintage materials.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion vegetarisches Lieblingsrezept

What is your favourite vegetarian dish?

Tasty and healthy vegetarian dishes, for example with tofu, nuts, fresh herbs and plenty of seasonal vegetables can be delicious. What is your favourite vegetarian dish?   

