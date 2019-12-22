 11 migrants freed from refrigerated truck in Bavaria | News | DW | 23.12.2019

News

11 migrants freed from refrigerated truck in Bavaria

Police say the driver pulled over when he heard knocks coming from the other side of the truck. The migrants are from Afghanistan and aged 14 to 31.

Deutschland Symbolbild Polizei (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Plunert)

Germany's federal police force said on Monday that 11 migrants were freed from a refrigerated truck at a service station in Bavaria.

The migrants boarded the truck in Serbia and were found at a highway service station on Saturday. Police said that the migrants were aged 14 to 31, came from Afghanistan, and were taken into police custody.

Read moreChildren on the Move: Refugees and experts reassess the future of young migrants

Officials found the people when the driver pulled over near the southern town of Passau, adjacent to the Austrian border in Bavaria, after hearing knocking sounds coming from the truck's trailer. The passengers said they were having problems breathing and were starting to suffer headaches. 

Watch video 02:12

Migrant Afghan family learns to deal with new challenges

Police say that the driver gave them credible assurances that he had no knowledge of the passengers.

The truck, which was on its way to Belgium, originated in Turkey and was reportedly loaded with fruit. Had it continued on to its destination, the situation could have turned fatal for the passengers. In October, 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex, England. 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/msh (dpa, AP)

 

UK charges truck driver after 39 people found dead

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter after police found the bodies in a truck. Vietnamese families fear their relatives may be among the dead — as police struggle to identify the victims. (27.10.2019)  

Children on the Move: Refugees and experts reassess the future of young migrants

At the Children on the Move global conference in Berlin, NGO representatives and youth delegates called for the abolition of child detention. In Germany, quick access to education was found to be the biggest hindrance. (13.06.2017)  

