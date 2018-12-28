 100 Years of Bauhaus: Cultural heritage up close | Arts | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

100 Years of Bauhaus: Cultural heritage up close

As the Bauhaus celebrates its centennial, DW visits its place of origin. And learns that the world-famous school of architecture has more to offer than white facades and right-angled corners.

  • Bauhaus Dessau (DW / Nelioubin)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Arriving at the world cultural heritage-recognized good

    In the twilight, the Bauhaus building looks much smaller than I had imagined. All the photographers who have cpatured it and published their perspectives in architecture guidebooks likely used particularly sophisticated vantage points to give it a larger-than-life look. Nevertheless, seeing it with your own two eyes is a memory in the making.

  • Facade of the Bauhaus workshop building up close (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Light and airy

    Gropius wanted to do away with the heaviness in architecture; by using a large amount of glass in the Bauhaus workshop building, it appears airy and light. It should appear as though the building is floating. Not a single column is used to support the glass façade and the window ledges run horizontally. The architecture resembles a sculpture as new viewpoints are constantly emerging.

  • A view down the hallway with office doors at the Bauhaus building (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The bridge to Bauhaus

    The director's room of Walter Gropius is located on the bridgeway connecting the workshop building and the former vocational school across the street. The two parts of the building share an underground floor. The architecture was designed by Walter Gropius himself, attributed to his name alone and not a Bauhaus design.

  • A heater on the hall beneath a lamp (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Heat, not art

    The heaters are hung beneath the ceiling. Most of the first generation of Bauhaus architects wanted as a rule to have no picture on the wall and therefore saw the heating elements as an accessory, or replacement for image. That's why the radiators are located in a place where few would expect.

  • Master Houses by Walter Gropius (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The Master Houses

    Located along a green, tree-lined boulevard, the Master Houses were built in 1926/27 at the same time as the Bauhaus in Dessau and can be reached in five minutes from the Bauhaus workshop. Designed by Walter Gropius, the detached house belonging to the Bauhaus director has the largest yard. Located at the head of the avenue, the original was destroyed in World War II. Above, the reconstruction.

  • Master House used by Georg Muche and Oskar Schlemmer in Dessau (picture-alliance/ZB)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Living inside the Master Houses

    Georg Muche, a painter and graphic artist, shared a semi-detached house with his colleague Oskar Schlemmer. The studios, wall-to-wall, employ large picture windows that face the street to the north. There are a total of three semi-detached houses for Bauhaus teachers. A common feature among the houses (above), which are situated in a park, is that one can go directly outside from almost any room.

  • A wall of built-in wardrobes inside Georg Muche's house (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Space-saving living

    Inside the Master House where Georg Muche lived with his family is a bedroom with a wall of built-in wardrobes painted in primary colors. As the rooms were quite small in size, residents required quite a bit of storage, which the closets provided as they were integrated into the room seamlessly. The colors in the image above are the originals. These built-in closets were beloved by Walter Gropius.

  • A stairwell at the Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Living and working under one roof

    Walking upstairs in the studio building, you'll find the rooms where Anni and Josef Albers, Gertrud and Alfred Arndt or architect Franz Ehrlich worked. The Prellerhaus was the first student residence. As on a modern university campus, ithe dormitories were directly connected to the Bauhaus workshops. The women lived in the basement, the men on the three upper floors.

  • A simply furnished guest room at Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Hotel Bauhaus

    The "Prellerhaus" still has the flair of the 20s. Many at the Bauhaus designed their furniture themselves. Five rooms have been restored to their original look, including one where Marianne Brandt, the first and only woman in the metal workshop, stayed. Many rooms in the studio building can be rented by guests, like this one. If you want to feel the Bauhaus spirit, you've come to the right place.

  • The unemployment office in Dessau designed by Walter Gropius is a circular brick building (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The (un)employment office, done differently

    Walter Gropius has left his mark across Dessau, including at the employment office, which was completed according to his plans in 1929. The semicircular building does not correspond to the cliché of the Bauhaus as a white, square cube but it does follow the maxim of form follows function. The building with its five entrances still houses the employment office today.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (ct)


  • Bauhaus Dessau (DW / Nelioubin)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Arriving at the world cultural heritage-recognized good

    In the twilight, the Bauhaus building looks much smaller than I had imagined. All the photographers who have cpatured it and published their perspectives in architecture guidebooks likely used particularly sophisticated vantage points to give it a larger-than-life look. Nevertheless, seeing it with your own two eyes is a memory in the making.

  • Facade of the Bauhaus workshop building up close (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Light and airy

    Gropius wanted to do away with the heaviness in architecture; by using a large amount of glass in the Bauhaus workshop building, it appears airy and light. It should appear as though the building is floating. Not a single column is used to support the glass façade and the window ledges run horizontally. The architecture resembles a sculpture as new viewpoints are constantly emerging.

  • A view down the hallway with office doors at the Bauhaus building (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The bridge to Bauhaus

    The director's room of Walter Gropius is located on the bridgeway connecting the workshop building and the former vocational school across the street. The two parts of the building share an underground floor. The architecture was designed by Walter Gropius himself, attributed to his name alone and not a Bauhaus design.

  • A heater on the hall beneath a lamp (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Heat, not art

    The heaters are hung beneath the ceiling. Most of the first generation of Bauhaus architects wanted as a rule to have no picture on the wall and therefore saw the heating elements as an accessory, or replacement for image. That's why the radiators are located in a place where few would expect.

  • Master Houses by Walter Gropius (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The Master Houses

    Located along a green, tree-lined boulevard, the Master Houses were built in 1926/27 at the same time as the Bauhaus in Dessau and can be reached in five minutes from the Bauhaus workshop. Designed by Walter Gropius, the detached house belonging to the Bauhaus director has the largest yard. Located at the head of the avenue, the original was destroyed in World War II. Above, the reconstruction.

  • Master House used by Georg Muche and Oskar Schlemmer in Dessau (picture-alliance/ZB)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Living inside the Master Houses

    Georg Muche, a painter and graphic artist, shared a semi-detached house with his colleague Oskar Schlemmer. The studios, wall-to-wall, employ large picture windows that face the street to the north. There are a total of three semi-detached houses for Bauhaus teachers. A common feature among the houses (above), which are situated in a park, is that one can go directly outside from almost any room.

  • A wall of built-in wardrobes inside Georg Muche's house (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Space-saving living

    Inside the Master House where Georg Muche lived with his family is a bedroom with a wall of built-in wardrobes painted in primary colors. As the rooms were quite small in size, residents required quite a bit of storage, which the closets provided as they were integrated into the room seamlessly. The colors in the image above are the originals. These built-in closets were beloved by Walter Gropius.

  • A stairwell at the Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Living and working under one roof

    Walking upstairs in the studio building, you'll find the rooms where Anni and Josef Albers, Gertrud and Alfred Arndt or architect Franz Ehrlich worked. The Prellerhaus was the first student residence. As on a modern university campus, ithe dormitories were directly connected to the Bauhaus workshops. The women lived in the basement, the men on the three upper floors.

  • A simply furnished guest room at Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    Hotel Bauhaus

    The "Prellerhaus" still has the flair of the 20s. Many at the Bauhaus designed their furniture themselves. Five rooms have been restored to their original look, including one where Marianne Brandt, the first and only woman in the metal workshop, stayed. Many rooms in the studio building can be rented by guests, like this one. If you want to feel the Bauhaus spirit, you've come to the right place.

  • The unemployment office in Dessau designed by Walter Gropius is a circular brick building (DW/S. Oelze)

    Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

    The (un)employment office, done differently

    Walter Gropius has left his mark across Dessau, including at the employment office, which was completed according to his plans in 1929. The semicircular building does not correspond to the cliché of the Bauhaus as a white, square cube but it does follow the maxim of form follows function. The building with its five entrances still houses the employment office today.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (ct)


For one night, I get to sleep at the Bauhaus. Not the huge DIY hardware store of the same name, which can be found in every larger industrial estate in Germany. But at Bauhaus. THE Bauhaus. Even the address "Gropiusallee 38" inspires awe in its historical significance. The street is named after Walter Gropius, the head thinker of the famous school founded in Weimar in 1919 and, which, for political reasons, moved to Dessau in 1925. I was invited by the Bauhaus Foundation and the state of Saxony-Anhalt for a visit shortly before the 100th anniversary celebrations.

Bauhaus brought modernity to Dessau

Walter Gropius, 1933 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Gropius had a vision

Walter Gropius, or the "White God" as the Americans called him after his emigration in the 1930s, probably went up and down this staircase a hundred times. It is an uplifting feeling to walk in his footsteps as I go to look at his office in the "Bridge." The bridge connects two important parts of the Bauhaus building: The workshop building and the former vocational school. Behind it lies the studio house, a bit further away, the Master Houses.

Read more: The legacy of Bauhaus 100 years on

A place to lay your head — with history

Opened in 1926, the studio house where I am sleeping for the night and which is now rented to guests from all over the world, heralded a new era at the time of its opening. It was here that the idea of the campus as a place to unite life and work under one roof was born. A sensation. Countless students and young masters were photographed on the balconies, which are just large enough to put a chair on.

A balcony at Bauhaus filled with students (aus dem Bauhaus-Fotoalbum von Fritz Schreiber) (Stiftung Bauhaus Dessau)

The small balconies became student gathering spots

For me, these photos always embodied the promise of modernity: Young, good-looking men and women celebrating in an exuberant mood. The Modern Era must have been a time of joy, full of lightness of being and "new people" who had thrown off the ballast of the bourgeois tower. These photographs from the Prellerhaus convey the dawn of a new age in the most excellent way. Even today, the house, whose nickname goes back to the landscape painter Friedrich Preller the Elder from the 19th century, recalls hospitality. During his day, the artist Preller had allowed art students to live with him in Weimar.

Renovation for anniversary

My room is on the fourth floor. Climbing the recently renovated staircase, you get the feeling you can still feel the energy of the pioneers of yesteryear. On each floor, there is a large lattice window, a view open to the surroundings that aims to let light in. When I visit, however, the staircase is gloomy as the windows are covered by tarps rattling in the wind. The renovation work being undertaken on the façade to mark the 100th anniversary has not yet been completed. It smells of damp paint, even in my bedroom, which is reminiscent of a modern loft: Simple, bright, sparsely furnished.

A sparsely furnished bedroom (DW/S. Oelze)

Bare comforts in the Bauhaus dormitory

Not that anyone would expect plush sofas in the Bauhaus. Instead: Linoleum floor, tubular steel desk, cantilever chair, ball lamp, shelf, double bed. And a washbasin —something which already existed in 1926. By the standards of the time, the 28 rooms — 16 of which had their own balcony, were decadent. A central corridor connected the workrooms and bedrooms; each floor had its own kitchenette, a shared toilet and a shower. There was even a room in the basement for stretching. In the days of the GDR, the Bauhaus housed a scientific and cultural center and four rooms, one on each floor, were converted in order to install a shower. Since then, guests have been staying in the student dorms once occupied by the Bauhausers, rooms which are again being renovated, this time to celebrate their anniversary.

Women in the basement

Read more: Anni Albers retrospective celebrates Bauhaus pioneer

Although today many associate modernism with the color white, other colors were used throughout the building. The students' floor at the ground level, which housed many of those who worked in the weaving mill, was blue. The floors above were red or yellow.

BG Reportage Bauhaus Dessau (DW/S. Oelze)

Inside the stairwell

While the students must have felt at home in rooms that were 20 square meters large, the monthly rent of 20 Reichmarks, including cleaning and gas, must have made them more home-like. The residents likely didn't complain about the cold or heat, either, even as the cold drafted through the simple window glazing in winter or the sun shone into the rooms in summer.

Functional and practical accommodation

From the Prellerhaus there is direct access to the canteen and from there to the workshop building — an icon of new construction, with flat roof, glass façade and the famous lettering on the front. Today, in addition to the administrative rooms of the Bauhaus Foundation, it houses a museum, a Bauhaus shop, the Bauhaus Club — a cafeteria/night café — a research library and a small stage. In the north wing of the building, Anhalt University of Applied Sciences uses six rooms for design and architecture seminars.

The Prellerbau (picture-alliance/akg-images/Schuetze/Rodemann)

An architectural masterpiece from every angle

No detail left unconsidered

The Bauhaus is not a product of chance, but is built on effect. Depending on the time of day, the sun's rays cause the letters of the BAUHAUS lettering to duplicate, depending on the shade on the façade. Outside and inside, every detail is precisely planned. Even the view from the air was taken into account, as Dessau is famous for its history of aircraft construction. When strolling past the curtained facades, horizontal window bands, lettering and bridge, it is like walking around a sculpture. Each side looks different.

A night at the Bauhaus is not a wellness holiday, but you can still sleep well there. You should like it a bit simple. And bring along the desire to feel the spirit, the spirit of modernity, full of lightness and optimism about the future.

Watch video 01:06
Now live
01:06 mins.

World Heritage Site Bauhaus Dessau and Weimar

DW recommends

The legacy of Bauhaus 100 years on

The Bauhaus buildings in Weimar and Dessau may be monuments, but they are by no means relics of a bygone era. Relying on the Bauhaus pioneering spirit, they are used today for teaching and research based on fresh ideas. (01.10.2018)  

bauhausWORLD

The three-part documentary bauhausWORLD marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of Germany’s best-known art, architecture and design school, the Bauhaus. (29.11.2018)  

UNESCO World Heritage in Germany

No less than 41 sites - architectural and natural marvels - in Germany have been placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. Each is unique and authentic as well as popular with tourists. (02.06.2017)  

Anni Albers retrospective celebrates Bauhaus pioneer

Groundbreaking textile artist Anni Albers is among numerous women who studied at the storied Bauhaus art school. But unlike its leading men, she is little remembered. Her work is now being rediscovered in Düsseldorf. (08.06.2018)  

Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

Once a city on the cusp of something great, Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt appears to be shrunken in size in 2018. We follow the Bauhaus trailt to the city which once held such potential to see what it feels like a century on. (28.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

World Heritage Site Bauhaus Dessau and Weimar  

Related content

UNESCO Bauhaus Dessau Flash-Galerie

Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on 28.12.2018

Once a city on the cusp of something great, Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt appears to be shrunken in size in 2018. We follow the Bauhaus trailt to the city which once held such potential to see what it feels like a century on.

BG Reportage Bauhaus Dessau

World Heritage Site Bauhaus Dessau and Weimar 21.12.2018

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen-Anhalt

Germany's 16 States: Saxony-Anhalt 12.12.2018

The 18th century dukes created artistic landscaped gardens here; the Bauhaus masters ushered in the era of modern architecture. For visitors, that means UNESCO World Heritage sites wherever you look.

Advertisement

Film

CineStar IMAX Berlin, Kinosaal (picture-alliance/Keystone/J. Zick)

A review of the 2018 film year

The top award-winning films, the most successful ones and a look back at the topics that dominated film in the past 12 months in cinema.  

News

Statue of Theodor Fontane in Neuruppin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Manuscripts of German writer Theodor Fontane restored

Restorers have rescued 13 of Theodor Fontane's original manuscripts, which will be digitized and made available online. The news came ahead of the bicentennial of the 19th century German poet and novelist. 

Music

Stained glass image of Silent Night (DW)

Celebrating 200 years of Silent Night

Austria is showcasing a series of exhibitions to underline the 200th anniversary of the famous Christmas carol that was sung publicly for the first time on December 24, 1818. 

Arts

UNESCO-recognized Bauhaus Dessau building (picture-alliance/ ZB)

Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

Once a city on the cusp of something great, Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt appears to be shrunken in size in 2018. We follow the Bauhaus trailt to the city which once held such potential to see what it feels like a century on. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „The Last of Us Part 2“ (Naughty Dog)

A mixed bag in the portrayal of LGBTQs in video games

Queer characters in video games still cause a major uproar. This, despite the fact that they've played a role in the games from the very start, as an exhibition in Berlin shows.  