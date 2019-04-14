100-year-old German woman elected to town council

It's never too late to get into politics.



Lisel Heise, a 100-year-old former teacher, has been elected to the town council in Kirchheimbolanden, a town of 8,000 residents in the western German state of Rhineland Palatinate.

Heise, part of a local grassroots group called Wir für Kibo (roughly, We for Kirchheimbolanden), got the most votes in Sunday's local election. She will serve as the group's faction spokeswoman in parliament.

Read more: German woman stands for town council — aged 100

Critic of Brexit, fan of Macron

In the runup to the local and European elections in Kirchheimbolanden, Heise stressed that advocating for political change had nothing to do with age.

"Politics has developed from humanism to capitalism," said Heise, a critic of Brexit and a fan of French President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a more deeply integrated European Union.

Heise decided to stand for town council in part to reopen the town's public pool, which closed in 2011. For her, swimming is an "elixir of life."

She also wants to establish a kind of youth club for children to play, entertain and make music. "The youth has been pushed into second place here," she said.

dv/cmk (dpa, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.