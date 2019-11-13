10 yummy German soups

The sunlight glistens on red and yellow leaves as they dance down and settle on the ground. Temperatures cool, daylight shortens, and everything turns inwards — hunkering down for the chilly season ahead.

Read more: 11 sure signs autumn has arrived in Germany

The body and soul long for some comfort, and soup is undeniably a good bedfellow. Healthy, hearty and easier to digest than heavier fare, soup simply feels good for you with each spoonful that goes into your body. And the autumn harvest offers some of the perfect ingredients — such as pumpkin, beans, mushrooms, onions, potatoes and apples — for delicious soups.

Germans, for their part, know how to make the most of that harvest. And they just love their soup! Indeed, according to the German Soup Institute (yes, there is one), Germans are masters at celebrating the flavorful fluid. They welcome soup as an appetizer before a main course, or turn it into a full-fledged, hearty meal of its own.

Germany's regional traditional recipes for soup are quite diverse. Not even the French, with their world-famous cuisine, have as many regional soup specialties as Germany does, the institute's website notes.



Most countries have their own local soup varieties, while others are standards around the world: like potato, tomato or vegetable. Click through the gallery above to see some specifically German recipes. Yes, you guessed it – there's even a beer soup! What else?!

The gallery below celebrates another vegetable that's popular in German soups — and in unusual sculptures: the pumpkin.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere Pumpkins pop up everywhere in Germany come October - sometimes in the oddest of formations. This "pumpkosaurus" is part of an exhibition at Krewelshof in Mechernich in western Germany. Some 48,000 gourds were formed into such artistic sculptures here, while another 25,000 were used purely for decoration.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Japanese gourds The red kuri squash (known in Europe as a Hokkaido pumpkin) is by far the most popular in Germany. You'll find mounds of them at the supermarkets. While they tend to grow in more arid regions like California, South Africa and, of course, Japan, they are also homegrown in Germany. However, the tradition of annual trips to the pumpkin patch is actually not a big deal here it is in the US.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Skip dessert In the US, where pumpkins are native, the orange gourds are most often associated with pumpkin pie, which is typically eaten on Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. In Germany, you won't find pumpkin pie anywhere, not even pumpkin muffins. Here, pumpkins are most often used in savory dishes like pumpkin soup.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Savor the seeds In Germany, it's not just the meat of the pumpkin that lands on the table, but there'S also an appreciation for the seeds. Pumpkin seeds are a common addition in bread and rolls, which can be found in many German bakeries.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Say cheese! Ever tried to carve a red kuri squash? Their skin is particular hard to cut through. The practice of carving pumpkins - a common Halloween tradition in the US - has only been around in Germany for some 25 years. You'd be hard-pressed to find a red kuri jack-o'-lantern in the US. In Germany, they're a common type gourd, though larger Halloween pumpkins can also be found in some supermarkets.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession US import Halloween first came to Germany in the early 1990s. After the Iraq War broke out in 1991, Carnival celebrations were canceled the next month - out of respect. Costume sellers apparently tried to make up for the loss by promoting Halloween later that fall; it took a few years for the US celebration of ghosts and gouls to really take off. These jack-o'-lanterns were spotted in Brandenburg last year.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Hey Jack Halloween is said to have begun in Ireland and was brought to the US by Irish immigrants in the 19th century. The jack-o'-lantern takes its name from the legend of a man named Jack, who tricked the devil into not taking him to hell. When he died, heaven apparently didn't want him either, so his soul was homeless. In Ireland, turnips were carved and lit to chase away wandering spirits like Jack's.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Trumpkin Turnips were replaced by pumpkins in the US, where they are native. There, jack-o'-lantern designs know no boundaries. Presidential hopeful Donald Trump, pictured on a pumpkin displayed in Los Angeles, is an obvious choice for this year's carvers. Some people in Germany also place a jack-o'-lantern in front of their home during the week before Halloween, but how many will feature Trump this year?

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Hello, Hillary Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is featured on this elaborately decorated pumpkin featured this month at the "Rise of the Jack-o'-Lanterns" shows in Los Angeles. In the US, the variety of pumpkin most often used for carving is the large, light orange Jack-O'-Lantern type. These can sometimes be found in Germany, but are not that common.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Political pumpkins In the US, it's not uncommon for jack-o'-lanterns to get political - just like Carnival floats in Germany. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are featured on these less than flattering gourds at Madame Tussauds in New York. Is it a compliment for your face to land on a pumpkin? It remains to be seen whether Chancellor Merkel will feature on Germany's jack-o'-lanterns this year.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Germany's largest pumpkin While the art of pumpkin carving is still catching on in Germany, the art of pumpkin growing has long been mastered. Matthias Würsching, pictured above in Ludwigsburg, won this year's German championship with his 901-kilo (1,986-pound) white pumpkin.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession California heavyweight The German winner is even heavier than the first-place pumpkin at the famous Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival in California. This year's winning gourd tipped the scales at 1,910 pounds - claiming a prize of $11,460 for its grower, an elementary school teacher from Washington. Half Moon Bay, a small beach town, has dubbed itself the World Pumpkin Capital.

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession Musical pumpkin pumpkin While Germany adopted Halloween from the US only recently (which had earlier adopted the holiday from Ireland), Germany is most certainly one of the leading countries in the world for heavy metal music. It's also home to the world's largest metal festival, Wacken Open Air. Top German heavy metal outfit "Helloween" draws on the holiday's gruesome connotations, using a jack-o'-lantern as its logo. Author: Kate Müser



You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.