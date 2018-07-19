10-year-old girl, woman die in downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have said a second person has died after a gunman opened fire on Sunday night in the city's Greektown neighborhood.

Police said it was too early to comment on the motives behind the attack. The shooting comes amid a rise in gun violence in Canada's largest metropolis this year.

What we know so far:

Two people, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, have died and and 12 others were wounded in the shooting, which was carried out with a handgun.

A "young girl" is among those wounded and is currently in critical condition, police said.

The alleged gunman, a 29-year-old Toronto man who was not included in the number of victims, is dead. It was not immediately clear whether he'd killed himself or died from police gunfire.

The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack, which took place around 10:00 p.m. (0200 GMT) in the Greektown neighborhood.

Witnesses told local media they heard around 20 shots fired as well as the sound of a weapon being reloaded.

Emergency crews worked to evacuate people from the area near the shooting

'Horrific act of gun violence'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the victims and their families in a post on Twitter, adding: "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave — and we will be there to support you through this difficult time."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted a message of solidarity with the victims following the shooting, writing: "My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the shooting on Sunday shows that there is "evidence of a gun problem" in the city.

"Guns are too readily available to too many people," Tory told reporters a few hours after the shooting took place.

Rise in Toronto shootings: Toronto has been on high alert due to a recent spate of shootings. The city deployed hundreds of additional police officers on Friday to try to tackle the violence, which city officials have blamed on gangs. So far this year, Toronto has seen over 200 shootings, almost two dozen of which have been deadly.

The city was also shaken by an attack in April that killed ten people. Officials said the suspect in the attack purposefully targeted women and was part of an online group of men who rage about being turned down by women.

rs, es/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)