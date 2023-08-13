10 international stars adding new glamor to the Bundesliga
Sure, the Premier League remains the premiere stop for many. The Bundesliga, however, is still one of Europe' most attractive leagues. Consider these top players who've switched to the top flight this summer.
Harry Kane - Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich had to dig deep to land one of the Premier League's best – a Bundesliga record €100 million + ($109 million) – but they got the goal-scorer they wanted. "I felt it was the right step in my career. (Bayern have) a good winning culture year-on-year," the 30-year-old told a press conference at his new club. Kane slips into the No. 9 jersey vacated by Robert Lewandowski a year ago.
Min-Jae Kim - Bayern Munich
He was the best defender in Italy's Serie A, now he's joined the defending Bundesliga champions. "The Monster," as he is known, is an imposing figure battling opposing strikers. His 1.90-meter (6' 3") frame doesn't hurt the cause. The nickname, he says, "fits my style of play." The 26-year-old cost a cool €50 million to lure away from Napoli.
Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen
Another former Premier League standout returns to the Bundesliga. Granit Xhaka spent seven years at Arsenal and, in fact, played in Germany for Mönchengladbach from 2012 to 2016. With Leverkusen, Xhaka will be the new leader in the midfield. "I'm someone who thinks big, who has high expectations of himself, the team and the whole club," the 30-year old says. "This team belongs at the top."
Lois Openda - Leipzig
Touching down in the Bundesliga from Ligue 1 runners-up, RC Lens, Openda is meant to fill Leipzig's goal-scoring void left by Christopher Nkunku's move to Chelsea. The 23-year-old Openda scored 21 goals for Lens, who finished just behind Paris Saint-Germain last season. "I am very happy to be able to play for Leipzig," Openda said. "It's an incredibly exciting club."
Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig have also acquired "one of the best attacking midfielders in his age group in European football," according to Max Eberl, the club's sporting director. Simons is 20 years old and on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for a year. Expect the Dutchman to make a splash, says Eberl. "He has everything it takes."
Naby Keita - Werder Bremen
Another recruit from the Premier League, Keita has starred for Liverpool over the past five years at midfield. The transfer to Bremen is considered quite a coup for the North German side, but the 28-year old former RB Leipzig player injured himself during preseason training and likely won't start the season on the pitch.
Alexander Nübel - Stuttgart
After a year-long stint at Monaco in Ligue 1, Nübel is expected to see plenty of action at Stuttgart this season. He's on loan from Bayern Munich, where playing time would have presumably been much more difficult to come by. Already many regard the 26-year-old as the likely successor to Manuel Neuer on the German national team.
Wout Weghorst - Hoffenheim
The 31-year-old Dutch international and former Wolfsburg player is another returnee to the Bundesliga. Wout Weghorst has been loaned to Hoffenheim for one year from the Premier League's Burnley. Hoffenheim managing director Alexander Rosen says the club expects "his mentality, experience and goalscoring ability to give the entire team a boost".
Victor Boniface - Bayer Leverkusen
With Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, Boniface made life difficult for Leverkusen in the Europa League last season. This summer, the 22-year old Nigerian joined the Bundesliga club on the forward line. Ahead of his signing, he seemed to already be a true Leverkusen fan, repeatedly showing up on social media wearing his future club's kit.
Senne Lynen - Werder Bremen
Boniface's former teammate at Union Saint-Gilloise, Senne Lynen has also landed in the Bundesliga. Werder Bremen get a "physical player who has a very good overview and can play to his strengths, especially in defensive midfield," says coach Ole Werner. The 24-year-old Belgian scored 3 goals in 62 appearances for Union Saint Gilloise.