  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
Extreme weather
10 images
SoccerGermany
Andreas Sten-Ziemons
6 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4V8EL
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Afghan refugees crouching in a military Airpus plane

Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

Society3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Equality12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

SocietyAugust 13, 202303:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Four youths in front of a fence and accomodation facility for refugees

More and more Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany

More and more Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Malaysia Protest against Quran burning in the Netherlands

EU image suffers in Malaysia, Indonesia over Quran burning

EU image suffers in Malaysia, Indonesia over Quran burning

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Young people are greeted by a crowd as they walk up stairs

Historic Montana climate ruling rides wave of litigation

Historic Montana climate ruling rides wave of litigation

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Society8 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage