Another former Premier League standout returns to the Bundesliga. Granit Xhaka spent seven years at Arsenal and, in fact, played in Germany for Mönchengladbach from 2012 to 2016. With Leverkusen, Xhaka will be the new leader in the midfield. "I'm someone who thinks big, who has high expectations of himself, the team and the whole club," the 30-year old says. "This team belongs at the top."