10 facts to commemorate David Bowie

Even during his lifetime, David Bowie, whose 75th birthday is on January 8, was a legend.

Nearly a dozen biographies have been published about the pop visionary, and few secret remains undiscovered. By now, fans probably know that his eyes did not have different colors, but that only one pupil was enlarged.

But did you also know that buying bread in Germany wasn't as easy as it sounds for the singer?

Loving the Alien

David Bowie was like a chameleon, assuming various alter egos throughout his career, from Aladdin Sane to The Thin White Duke.

But it wasn't always easy to keep track of those different personalities.

Bowie once said that at one point he couldn't make the distinction between himself and his Ziggy Stardust persona — and the drugs he took didn't help either. "That was when it all started to sour," Bowie is quoted as saying in Christopher Sandford's biography "Bowie: Loving the Alien." "My whole personality was affected. It became very dangerous. I really did have doubts about my sanity," he said.

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust

Inspired by Berlin's arts

Fascinated by artists from the Weimar era, including Bertolt Brecht and the Brücke painters, Bowie decided to move to West Berlin in 1976 — also as a way to put behind him his drug addiction after years of excessive use.

At the time, West Berlin was considered the heroin capital of Europe, but Bowie managed to get clean there.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin 'Metropolis' David Bowie famously moved to Berlin in 1976 to escape the drug scene in LA - decades before the German city became a hipster's hub. Bowie's interest in German culture went back to his teenage years. In an interview with the magazine "Uncut," he says he was attracted to the city where "Metropolis" was created. The 1927 Expressionist film was directed by Fritz Lang.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin 'The Cabinet of Caligari' This other Expressionist classic from 1920 tells the story of the murders committed by an insane hypnotist. The dark and twisted visual style of the film definitely influenced Bowie to use stark imagery in his own performances.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Die Brücke "Since my teenage years I had obsessed on the angst-ridden, emotional work of the Expressionists, both artists and film makers, and Berlin had been their spiritual home," Bowie told "Uncut." "Die Brücke," a group of German Expressionist artists, was another major influence. During his time spent in Berlin from 1976 to 1979, Bowie often went to the Brücke Museum for inspiration.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Bertolt Brecht David Bowie also cited the influential German poet and playwright as a source of inspiration. In 1982, Bowie starred in a BBC production of Bertolt Brecht's play "Baal." In September of the previous year, he recorded the five songs he performed in the play at the Hansa Studios in Berlin, working together with American producer Tony Visconti. The EP was named "David Bowie in Bertolt Brecht's Baal."

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Max Reinhardt The Austrian-born theater director, producer and filmmaker is cited as another reason Bowie moved to Berlin. Establishing and leading a number of major theaters in Berlin at the beginning of the 20th century, Reinhardt is considered a pioneer of modern stage presentation. After leaving Nazi Germany, he worked and lived in the US.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Kraftwerk The release of the album "Autobahn" by the electronic music band in 1974 attracted Bowie's attention back to Germany. Bowie said, however, that many have overestimated Kraftwerk's influence on his Berlin albums. Kraftwerk was very controlled and robotic - unlike his work with Brian Eno, which he described as "Expressionist mood pieces." Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Choosy roommate

Iggy Pop shared Bowie's old apartment in the city's Schöneberg district, but only for a while, as Bowie allegedly got fed up with the punk icon constantly helping himself to the food in the fridge. Iggy Pop eventually moved into a neighboring flat behind Bowie's.

Keep it simple

Legend has it that one day, when Bowie ordered a loaf of bread in a West Berlin bakery, the saleswoman asked what kind he wanted: rye, wheat, grain meal, spelt, oats, four-grain, box, round, a half or a whole?

The singer turned to his friend Edgar Froese, who was present and who wrote about the incident in his "Tangerine Dream - Force Majeure" biography and asked him to "please explain to her that I don't want to buy her store, just a loaf of bread."

Watch video 03:36 What's so special about German bread?

Dreams dashed

Speaking of bread: In 1963 Bowie, aged 16 and still known by his given name David Jones, recorded the song "I Never Dreamed" with his band, The Konrads.

The band hoped for a record deal, which didn't happen.

The only recording of the song unexpectedly surfaced in 2018. David Hadfield, The Konrads' drummer, found it in a bread basket while moving house.

That same year, the recording sold at an auction for just under 40,000 pounds (€45,000 at the time), more than four times its estimated value.

Watch video 02:38 David Bowie's Berlin

Advocate for long hair

Since his career as a musician hadn't quite worked out, Bowie at 17 tried his hand as an activist: He founded the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men.

"For the last two years, we've had comments like 'darling' and 'can I carry your handbag' thrown at us. I think it has to stop now," Bowie told the BBC in a brief television interview.

Forget the knighthood

From James Bond actors to the Beatles, the British royal family has knighted many British celebrities, or honored them by bestowing medals.

Bowie, however, declined the rank of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2000 as well as the knighthood in 2003. "I seriously don't know what it's for. It's not what I spent my life working for," he said.

Clear stance

It wasn't the only time he refused an offer.

In 2012, film director Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire"), who was artistic director for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London, asked Bowie whether he would perform "Heroes" at the event. Bowie didn't see what good that would do — and declined.

A viral hit before high-speed internet

Bowie was a visionary who made use of the internet even in the 1990s.

In 1996, he made three versions of the song "Telling Lies" available for download on his website, the first major act ever to do so.

The song was downloaded 300,000 times.

How long did that actually take with a conventional 56k modem back then?

Power of a song

You might remember the 1999 film "Fight Club" based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, who told Rolling Stone magazine that without Bowie, it might never have been published.

During a fiction writing conference, he was hoping to meet a specific editor from a New York publishing house at the hotel bar where the event was held.

The author played Bowie's "Young Americans" 40 times in a row on the jukebox, which led the crowd of other young authors surrounding publisher Gerald Howard to leave — making room for Palahniuk, who sold the publisher "Fight Club" and other books.

Gerald Howard, by the way, can't remember the song's endless loop.

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Marlene Dietrich: 'Ich hab noch einen koffer in Berlin' Marlene Dietrich's relationship with her hometown was a troubled one. The rise of the Nazis would send the star into perpetual exile - but her conflicted longing for Berlin would never cease, captured so poignantly in the German-language heartbreaker "I still have a Suitcase in Berlin." She would finally return to her estranged homeland after her death in 1992, to be buried beside her mother.

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Iggy Pop: 'The Passenger' Written about watching the world roll out behind glass on Berlin's S-Bahn train, "The Passenger" has since become a counter-cultural anthem. Recorded at the legendary Hansa Studios by the Berlin Wall while Iggy Pop was in self-imposed exile in the divided city, the song featured on 1977's "Lust for Life" album, which would propel the former frontman of The Stooges to commercial success.

10 songs dedicated to Berlin David Bowie: 'Where Are We Now' Following speculation about his health, Bowie sent the music world into a frenzy in 2013 by dropping a new single: "Where Are We Now?" He recorded the bulk of his Berlin Trilogy in the city in the 70s - including the masterwork, "Heroes" - but "Where Are We Now?" revisits the city as an elderly gentleman. A nostalgic stroll through the city he once called home: "A man lost in time near KaDeWe."

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Lou Reed: 'Berlin' Unlike Bowie and Iggy Pop, punk granddaddy Lou Reed never lived in Berlin. But that didn't stop him drawing on the city for his Kurt Weill-esque 1973 album "Berlin." The lyrics of the eponymous title track perfectly conjured up the paradoxical zeitgeist of a generation: "In Berlin, by the Wall / You were five feet, ten inches tall / It was very nice / candlelight and Dubonnet on ice."

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Leonard Cohen: 'First We Take Manhattan' As a Jew, Leonard Cohen would always have his troubles with Berlin. But as a songwriter he was naturally drawn to the city's explosive 20th century history. On his 1987 cult classic "First We Take Manhattan," the Canadian would reference it directly, chanting ominously: "First we take Manhattan…then we take Berlin." The powerful critique of global hegemony would spur countless cover versions.

10 songs dedicated to Berlin U2: 'Zoo Station' In 1991, U2 were looking for a new beginning. "Rattle and Hum" had alienated some for its pomposity, so Bono went scrounging for new inspiration...in Berlin. Decamping to Hansa Studios, the band laid down a song that would define a bold new epoch: "Zoo Station." Named for the Berlin train station, the band used the metaphor for a reunited Berlin and new world order - and named the album "Zooropa."

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Bloc Party: 'Kreuzberg' By the mid 2000s Berlin had become a sanctuary for misfits, drawn to its pivotal place between an old century and a new one. The UK's alt rock princelings Bloc Party were amongt them, drawing from the city's loaded landmarks to try to make sense of their own lives. As the 2007 single "Kreuzberg" pined: "There is a wall that runs right through me / Just like this city, I will never be joined."

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Rufus Wainwright: 'Tiergarten' While most are drawn to Berlin's gritty contemporary history, Rufus Wainwright takes his cues from the city's Weimar era of decadence and cabaret. "Tiergarten" has proved one of his most enduring ballads. Set in Berlin's central park, the Tiergarten, it swoons with the romantic refrain: "Won't you walk me through the Tiergarten / Doesn't matter if it's raining / Won't you walk me through it all."

10 songs dedicated to Berlin Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 'Berlin' Why do you do when you're one of the coolest bands in the world? Naturally, you write a song for one of the coolest cities in the world. The second track on Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's 2007 record "Baby 81," "Berlin" doesn't make any particular reference to the German capital, yet its stonking and gritty guitar riff is unmistakably Berlin: cocky, edgy and oh so sexy.

10 songs dedicated to Berlin The Ramones: 'Born to Die in Berlin' From the very first "hey ho, let's go" The Ramones made no secret of their fascination with all things Teutonic - provocatively naming their debut 1976 single "Blitzkreig Bop." Lead songwriter Dee Dee Ramone was born to a German mother and grew up in Berlin. And his love for the German capital (and narcotics) would be committed to history forever with his 1995 ditty, "Born to Die in Berlin." Author: Julian Tompkin



This article was originally written in German.