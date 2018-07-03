 10 Bavarian film directors who made film history | Film | DW | 03.07.2018

Film

10 Bavarian film directors who made film history

For many German film fans, Bavaria is the heart of the German movie industry. Still, the region's role in film history also draws criticism with strong political echoes. DW takes a look as the Munich Film Festival rolls.

  • Nicole Kidman and Werner Herzog (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Werner Herzog

    Werner Herzog, born in 1942 in Munich, is currently the world's most famous Bavarian filmmaker. Ever since "My Best Fiend," his 1999 documentary about his favorite actor Klaus Kinski, Herzog has mostly directed in the US, combining fiction and documentary films, and charming the world with his unmistakable Bavarian accent. In Hollywood he has worked with stars such as Nicole Kidman.

  • Rainer Werner Fassbinder (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Rainer Werner Fassbinder

    With Herzog, Fassbinder was a catalyst of the New German Cinema movement that put the country back on the cinematographic map in the 1960s. Born in 1945 in the Bavarian town of Bad Wörishofen, he experimented and broke the conventions of the time like no other filmmaker in the country. Later, Fassbinder also filmed outside of Bavaria.

  • A film still from Bierkampf shows a line of people sitting at a wooden table (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Herbert Achternbusch

    Herbert Achternbusch was and remains a Bavarian original. The director also often stared in his own films. In "Bierkampf" (above), which translates as "beer fight," he celebrated his love-hate relationship with his Bavarian homeland and its people. In the movie he played Herbert, who pretends to be a police officer (above right). Achternbusch is also the author of books, plays and radio dramas.

  • Karl Valentin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Karl Valentin

    Karl Valentin was another Bavarian original. The singer, actor and author directed numerous short films in the early ages of cinema, as well as a few longer works later on. Born in 1882 in Munich, Valentin was renowned way beyond Bavaria for his duo performances with his stage and film partner, Liesl Karlstadt. His humor influenced generations of comedians after him.

  • Helmut Dietl raises his hand onstage (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Helmut Dietl

    Traces of Karl Valentin's humor can be found in the TV shows and films directed by Helmut Dietl. Born in 1944 in the Bavarian town Bad Wiessee, Dietl's first hit TV series came with "Monaco Franze," followed by "Kir Royal." His most successful film was a 1997 comedy with a title that translates as "Rossini, or the Killer Question: Who Slept with Whom." It poked fun at Munich's vain high society.

  • Dominik Graf (imago/Seeliger)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Dominik Graf

    Born in Munich in 1952, Dominik Graf should be considered one of the greatest filmmakers of the country. However, his works weren't commercial hits, and he has mainly concentrated on directing for TV. His movies nevertheless belong to the best ever produced in this country. He also paid tribute to his home city with his film essay from the year 2000, titled "Munich — Secrets of a City."

  • Michael Haneke (Getty Images)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Michael Haneke

    In Haneke's case, even though he started working for TV, he ended up as an internationally recognized filmmaker. As fans know, he's official holds Austrian nationality, but he was actually born in Munich. The glory of the award-winning director's oeuvre therefore also shines a bit on the city where he was born.

  • Still from the Architect, Josef Bierbichler walking in snowy mountain with three other people in background (picture-alliance/dpa/Reverse Angle Pictures)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Josef Bierbichler

    Josef Bierbichler is another Bavarian film director, though he only recently stepped behind the camera. He first established himself as an actor, shown here in Ina Weisse's film "The Architect." Bierbichler, born in 1948 in Amach, had his debut in films directed by other Bavarian greats Werner Herzog and Herbert Achternbusch. He's also a successful theater actor and novelist.

  • Hans-Christian Schmid (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Hans-Christian Schmid

    Director Hans-Christian Schmid is perhaps a discrete figure in Germany's cinematographic landscape, but nevertheless currently one of the most skilled filmmakers in the country. Born in 1965, he gained renown through his 1995 comedy, "After Five in the Forest Primeval," starring Franka Potente in her film debut. His works are not all set in Bavaria, but when they are, they're powerfully strong.

  • Michael Bully Herbig (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Langenstrassen)

    10 Bavarian filmmakers

    Michael 'Bully' Herbig

    The youngest Bavarian filmmaker in our top 10 selection is comedian Michael "Bully" Herbig. Born in 1968 in Munich, Herbig initially became famous through his comedy skits and a TV late night sketch show, "Bullyparade." He went on directing for the big screen with parodies including "Manitou's Shoe," a smash-hit Western spoof, and "Traumschiff Surprise — Periode 1," which pokes fun at Star Trek.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


First thing's first: an apology. We've pulled together a list of 10 great filmmakers from Bavaria — and there is not a single woman on the list. How can that be, especially in today's times when discrimination against women in the film industry is being scrutinized, with good reason?

We limited our retrospective list to film directors and chose not to look at actors. Female directors would have been welcomed.

Most female directors who are generally associated with Bavaria, such as Academy Award-winning director Caroline Link or the controversial Nazi-propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, ended up in southern German state only later in their lives. Our list's film greats needed to actually come from Bavaria.

So it's a list of 10 Bavarian blokes. Maybe this actually says something about gender roles and politicsin Bavarian society. It's worth thinking about, especially in light of recent events as Bavarian alpha males dictate policy. 

A man tries to kiss a topless woman (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Reisfeld)

Ingmar Bergman filmed The Serpent's Egg in Bavaria Studios

Bavaria: A magnet for filmmakers

But back to film: Bavaria has unquestionably been an important location for German film, ever since the era of silent movies. Many were produced and filmed in the state, and multiple movie studios were also opened, such as the Bavaria Studios.

In addition, the University of Television and Film (HFF), one of Germany's best film schools, is also located in Munich. The city with its many film festivals is a vital part of the German film scene. 

It's not just native Bavarians who have used the mountainous landscape in their films; Bavaria has also drawn film directors from all over Germany to the region, and many have chosen to remain there. One example is Edgar Reitz, born in Rhineland-Palatinate, who settled down in Munich and whose beautiful movies feature the city.

Even foreign film directors traveled to Munich and Bavaria to shoot their films, often in the Bavaria Studios. Stanley Kubrick, Ingmar Bergman, Luchino Visconti and Orson Welles are just a few well-known names.

Read more: Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book

  • Film scene from Go for it, Baby ('Zur Sache Schätzchen') with two women and one man on an old bed, with one woman holding a revolver in her hand (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Go for it, Baby

    Go for it, Baby (Zur Sache Schätzchen) was one of the most successful comedies of the New German Cinema era, with German actors Uschi Glas and Werner Enke starring in May Spil's humorous 1960s movie. The charming and amorous couple represented the social conflicts found in Munich at the time. Go for it, Baby was as popular as it was revolutionary, and is filled with a lot of Munich charm.

  • Filmstill from Bierkampf with a man and a woman in a tent (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Bierkampf

    Seeing Herbert Achterbusch outside of Munich is almost unimaginable. Hardly any other German film director is so closely connected to one particular city. To many outsiders, Munich is associated only with Oktoberfest. Achternbusch shot his film Bierkampf (literally 'struggle for beer') in 1977 during the famous festival, and he also starred in it clad in a police uniform — a hilarious feat!

  • German comedian and writer Karl Valentin talks into a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Night of Something Strange

    Night of Something Strange (Der Sonderling) was the first successful movie starring Munich-based actor Karl Valentin and his partner Liesl Karlstadt. Valentin is just as closely associated with Munich as Achternbusch. In the movie, Valentin incessantly tries to commit suicide — in vain. It's sarcastic humor in the Bavarian capital.

  • Rainer Werner Fassbinder's film Angst essen Seele with a dancing couple (elderly woman, young man) (Imago/United Archives)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Fear Eats the Soul

    With Fear Eats the Soul (Angst essen Seele auf), Rainer Werner Fassbinder shot one of his most beautiful and emotional films in Munich in 1973. It's all about the relationship between an old woman named Emma (Brigitte Mira) and her young lover Ali (El Hedi Ben Salem). Although the film doesn't feature Munich's best tourist sites, it can be warmly recommended.

  • Helmut Dietl's Rossini film scene starring Mario Adorf as a restaurant owner (picture-alliance/KPA)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Rossini

    Whereas Fassbinder focuses on the seedy side of Munich, film director Helmut Dietl prefers exploring the city's famous glamorous side. His 1997 movie, Rossini (German title: Rossini — oder die mörderische Frage, wer mit wem schlief) focuses on a fancy pub at night.

  • Film scene from Mr. Arkadin by Orson Welles with himself and another actor (Imago/United Archives)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Mr. Arkadin

    Even legendary author, actor and director Orson Welles loved to use Munich as a setting. Mr. Arkadin (Herr Satan persönlich) shows the master (right, starring opposite Robert Arden) in one of his favorite roles as a mythical figure. The movie was shot in December 1954, with Munich — more precisely Jacobsplatz — just one of numerous locations.

  • Scene from the film Lola Montez of 1955 starring Martine Carol at a table smoking a cigarette (picture-alliance/KPA Copyright)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Lola Montez

    Following Orson Welles, German-French director Max Ophüls shot his wonderful historical film Lola Montez in the Bavarian capital. The story of dancer Lola Montez (played by the then European superstar Martine Carol), who was a mistress of Bavarian King Ludwig I, was set in the English Garden and the tent of Circus Krone.

  • Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais set in a beautiful park(Imago/United Archives)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Last Year in Marienbad

    The early 1960s film Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais was not shot in the Czech Marienbad, but in Munich, where French director Resnais and his cameraman Sacha Vierny made use of the beautiful scenery outside the castles of Nymphenburg and Schleissheim. In other words, one of the aesthetically most impressive movies in film history is a Munich film in disguise.

  • Film Munich - Secrets of a City - Scene with a boy hovering above a toy city(absolut medien)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Munich — Secrets of a City

    It's hard to categorize this film either as a movie or a documentary. Munich — Secrets of a City (München — Geheimnisse einer Stadt) shot by director Dominik Graf and film critic Michael Althen in Munich in 2000 is a poetic film essay containing documentary and movie scenes. If you want to find out more about Munich's secrets, this film is a good place to start.

  • Filmteam around Edgar Reitz' Die zweite Heimat, the director and the actors sit around in the English Garden (picture-alliance/kpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Second Home

    Film director Edgar Reitz created a whole series of films with the overall title Heimat (Homeland) which view life in Germany between 1919 and 2000. In 1992, he shot the second part of the saga in Munich — a mixture of nostalgia and avant-garde, playfulness and melancholy. Never before or after did the city appear more friendly, open-minded and beautiful than in Edgar Reitz's Die zweite Heimat.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ad)


Bavaria: Loved and scorned

The image of Bavaria in film also has to be critically examined, however.

In the 1950s, a genre known as the Heimatfilm, or "homeland film," with its focus on rural Bavarian settings and traditional cultural and social practices, helped make Bavarian clichés ubiquitous with Germany for much of the outside world.

Some two decades later, so-called Lederhosen movies coincided with Germany's booming sex film industry, which was centered in Bavaria.

Younger directors have tried to straighten out these one-sided images of Bavaria in their films.

Read more: The 'Homeland'?: Germany's shifting cultural identity in film

Yet even today many Bavarians, known for their strong regional pride, see themselves surrounded by foreign enemies — and that includes Germans from other parts of the country. The current debate between Bavarian politician and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration policy echoes this idea.

Movies and television capture this tension between those who take pride in Bavaria's image and those who look at the region more skeptically. 

  • man and woman walking in garden in Heimatfilm Grün Ist Die Heide (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    A major draw: 'Grün ist die Heide'

    In the postwar years, the Heimatfilm genre was one of the most successful in Germany. Films like "Grün ist die Heide" ("The Heath Is Green") drew millions to the cinemas. The Germans forgot the sorrows of their lives in the early 1950s by enjoying scenes of natural landscapes and heartbreaking stories. At a subliminal level, these films addressed subjects of flight and displacement.

  • Black and white still shows Leni Riefenstahl filming 'Das blaue Licht' in 1932 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Roots in silent films

    German cinema had already built up a strong connection to topics such as home and nature during the silent film era. In the genre known as "mountain films," director Arnold Fanck drew a connection between nature and mysticism. One of his most eager students was Leni Riefenstahl — seen here filming "Das blaue Licht" ("The Blue Light") in 1932.

  • Heimatfilm still with fawn and woman from Försterliesel 1956 (Imago/United Archives)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Box office triumph

    The 1950s was the high point of the Heimatfilm genre. Producers and directors usually set their stories in a green, mountainous backdrop. Subject matter swung between drama and kitsch. Films like "Försterliesel" ("Forest Liesel") drew in the masses. Later, those who studied film saw in the Heimat genre messages of despair and misery.

  • Filmstill 'Bierkampf' shows group at a beer table at the 1977 Oktoberfest (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    New take on Heimat

    Decades later, directors like Herbert Achternbusch and Werner Herzog helped the Heimatfilm make a comeback. This time, though, Heimat was defined differently. Achternbusch, who originally stemmed from Bavaria and can be seen here (at right) in the film "Bierkampf" ("Beer Chase") made fun of Bavarian ways. This new take on Heimat was satirical and vicious.

  • Heimat Filmstill from Edgar Reitz shows Marita Breuer at a table (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Mirror to history

    Edgar Reitz returned Heimat to its honor in 1984 with his multi-film epic, "Heimat: A Chronicle of Germany." After premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the series gained international success. Reitz told the story of the residents of a village in the hills of the Hunsrück region with a subtlety and attention to detail. In doing so, he held up a mirror to the major events in German history.

  • Filmscene from Die andere Heimat by Edgar Reitz (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih 2013/Christian Lüdeke)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Emigration and immigration

    Reitz was also responsible for the epic series "Die andere Heimat" ("Home from Home: Chronicle of a Vision") released in 2013. The genre took on yet another meaning as the director traced the steps of 19th century German immigrants to Brazil. Emigration and immigration are two sides of the same coin, and this shows how it can be viewed from many different perspectives.

  • 'Die Elbe von oben' shows buildings atop a citadel (doc.station)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Germany from above

    The most recent entry in the Heimatfilm genre shows Germany from a bird's-eye view. A documentary film like "Die Elbe von oben" ("The Elbe from Above"), shows Heimat as an abstract concept, looking at it from a distance. The beauty of the landscape is in the foreground, the surface of things dominating perspectives.

  • Film still Western The Searchers (picture-alliance/ Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Heimat on the range

    Heimatfilms are not specific to Germany. In the US, they simply have a different name for the genre. The Western tells stories of land grabs and displacement, of new and old Heimat — most often from the perspective of the settlers — as seen here in "The Searchers" in 1956.

  • Italy film still from Amarcord shows men marching down a street (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Italian view

    Movies focusing on Heimat have been produced in other nations as well. You could safely classify the works of director Federico Fellini in this genre. In "Amarcord" (1973) and other films, Fellini told stories of cities and provinces, of people and families — stories which could not possibly have been set anywhere else but in Fellini's native Italy.

  • Film still shows two men in a farming field (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    French idyll

    The birthplace of cinema has also contributed to the Heimat genre. French movies have long praised the exceptional beauty of a life lived in the countryside, in the typical French provinces. Eating and drinking, life and love — all are celebrated in films like "Les enfants du marais" ("The Children of the Marshland"), which was released in 1999, but set in 1918.

  • French film scene shows two men on bikes from Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis (picture-alliance/dpa/Prokino)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Ch'tis take over the world

    French filmmakers have been adept at showing the opposites between the country's rural and city areas. By showcasing these regional differences, they have given a variety of dimensions to the discussion of Heimat. The 2008 movie "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" ("Welcome to the Sticks") shows what happens when a public servant from Provence is forced to move to northern France.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


