10 Bavarian film directors who made film history

First thing's first: an apology. We've pulled together a list of 10 great filmmakers from Bavaria — and there is not a single woman on the list. How can that be, especially in today's times when discrimination against women in the film industry is being scrutinized, with good reason?

We limited our retrospective list to film directors and chose not to look at actors. Female directors would have been welcomed.

Most female directors who are generally associated with Bavaria, such as Academy Award-winning director Caroline Link or the controversial Nazi-propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, ended up in southern German state only later in their lives. Our list's film greats needed to actually come from Bavaria.

So it's a list of 10 Bavarian blokes. Maybe this actually says something about gender roles and politicsin Bavarian society. It's worth thinking about, especially in light of recent events as Bavarian alpha males dictate policy.

Ingmar Bergman filmed The Serpent's Egg in Bavaria Studios

Bavaria: A magnet for filmmakers

But back to film: Bavaria has unquestionably been an important location for German film, ever since the era of silent movies. Many were produced and filmed in the state, and multiple movie studios were also opened, such as the Bavaria Studios.

In addition, the University of Television and Film (HFF), one of Germany's best film schools, is also located in Munich. The city with its many film festivals is a vital part of the German film scene.

It's not just native Bavarians who have used the mountainous landscape in their films; Bavaria has also drawn film directors from all over Germany to the region, and many have chosen to remain there. One example is Edgar Reitz, born in Rhineland-Palatinate, who settled down in Munich and whose beautiful movies feature the city.

Even foreign film directors traveled to Munich and Bavaria to shoot their films, often in the Bavaria Studios. Stanley Kubrick, Ingmar Bergman, Luchino Visconti and Orson Welles are just a few well-known names.

Read more: Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book

10 movies featuring Munich Go for it, Baby Go for it, Baby (Zur Sache Schätzchen) was one of the most successful comedies of the New German Cinema era, with German actors Uschi Glas and Werner Enke starring in May Spil's humorous 1960s movie. The charming and amorous couple represented the social conflicts found in Munich at the time. Go for it, Baby was as popular as it was revolutionary, and is filled with a lot of Munich charm.

10 movies featuring Munich Bierkampf Seeing Herbert Achterbusch outside of Munich is almost unimaginable. Hardly any other German film director is so closely connected to one particular city. To many outsiders, Munich is associated only with Oktoberfest. Achternbusch shot his film Bierkampf (literally 'struggle for beer') in 1977 during the famous festival, and he also starred in it clad in a police uniform — a hilarious feat!

10 movies featuring Munich Night of Something Strange Night of Something Strange (Der Sonderling) was the first successful movie starring Munich-based actor Karl Valentin and his partner Liesl Karlstadt. Valentin is just as closely associated with Munich as Achternbusch. In the movie, Valentin incessantly tries to commit suicide — in vain. It's sarcastic humor in the Bavarian capital.

10 movies featuring Munich Fear Eats the Soul With Fear Eats the Soul (Angst essen Seele auf), Rainer Werner Fassbinder shot one of his most beautiful and emotional films in Munich in 1973. It's all about the relationship between an old woman named Emma (Brigitte Mira) and her young lover Ali (El Hedi Ben Salem). Although the film doesn't feature Munich's best tourist sites, it can be warmly recommended.

10 movies featuring Munich Rossini Whereas Fassbinder focuses on the seedy side of Munich, film director Helmut Dietl prefers exploring the city's famous glamorous side. His 1997 movie, Rossini (German title: Rossini — oder die mörderische Frage, wer mit wem schlief) focuses on a fancy pub at night.

10 movies featuring Munich Mr. Arkadin Even legendary author, actor and director Orson Welles loved to use Munich as a setting. Mr. Arkadin (Herr Satan persönlich) shows the master (right, starring opposite Robert Arden) in one of his favorite roles as a mythical figure. The movie was shot in December 1954, with Munich — more precisely Jacobsplatz — just one of numerous locations.

10 movies featuring Munich Lola Montez Following Orson Welles, German-French director Max Ophüls shot his wonderful historical film Lola Montez in the Bavarian capital. The story of dancer Lola Montez (played by the then European superstar Martine Carol), who was a mistress of Bavarian King Ludwig I, was set in the English Garden and the tent of Circus Krone.

10 movies featuring Munich Last Year in Marienbad The early 1960s film Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais was not shot in the Czech Marienbad, but in Munich, where French director Resnais and his cameraman Sacha Vierny made use of the beautiful scenery outside the castles of Nymphenburg and Schleissheim. In other words, one of the aesthetically most impressive movies in film history is a Munich film in disguise.

10 movies featuring Munich Munich — Secrets of a City It's hard to categorize this film either as a movie or a documentary. Munich — Secrets of a City (München — Geheimnisse einer Stadt) shot by director Dominik Graf and film critic Michael Althen in Munich in 2000 is a poetic film essay containing documentary and movie scenes. If you want to find out more about Munich's secrets, this film is a good place to start.

10 movies featuring Munich Second Home Film director Edgar Reitz created a whole series of films with the overall title Heimat (Homeland) which view life in Germany between 1919 and 2000. In 1992, he shot the second part of the saga in Munich — a mixture of nostalgia and avant-garde, playfulness and melancholy. Never before or after did the city appear more friendly, open-minded and beautiful than in Edgar Reitz's Die zweite Heimat. Author: Jochen Kürten (ad)



Bavaria: Loved and scorned

The image of Bavaria in film also has to be critically examined, however.

In the 1950s, a genre known as the Heimatfilm, or "homeland film," with its focus on rural Bavarian settings and traditional cultural and social practices, helped make Bavarian clichés ubiquitous with Germany for much of the outside world.

Some two decades later, so-called Lederhosen movies coincided with Germany's booming sex film industry, which was centered in Bavaria.

Younger directors have tried to straighten out these one-sided images of Bavaria in their films.

Read more: The 'Homeland'?: Germany's shifting cultural identity in film

Yet even today many Bavarians, known for their strong regional pride, see themselves surrounded by foreign enemies — and that includes Germans from other parts of the country. The current debate between Bavarian politician and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration policy echoes this idea.

Movies and television capture this tension between those who take pride in Bavaria's image and those who look at the region more skeptically.