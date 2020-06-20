 1 dead, 11 hospitalized in Minneapolis shooting | News | DW | 21.06.2020

News

1 dead, 11 hospitalized in Minneapolis shooting

Unverified images showed a storefront with bullet holes through the windows and blood on the pavement next to the scene. Police have not given a motive.

Minneapolis: Scene of shooting (Reuters/Twitter/@MrMinnesota24)

Police have confirmed that one person has died following a shooting in central Minneapolis. Eleven people have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Unverified photographs posted to social media showed a storefront with bullet holes through the windows, while a widely circulated video showed crowds of people gathering, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement, police officers at the scene and shattered glass on the sidewalk.

Another video revealed what the poster said were blood spatters on the pavement.

Earlier, the department advised the public to avoid an area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants. They did not give a reason for the crime, or further details.

Related content

USA Seattle | Polizeifreie Zone Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)

Shooting at Seattle protest zone leaves one dead 20.06.2020

A hospital official says two men arrived with gunshot wounds and one later died. The shooting happened in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, set up in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Polizei Schusswaffen

Germany: Investigation into deadly police shooting in Bremen 19.06.2020

Police in the northern German city of Bremen have launched an internal investigation after officers shot a man, who later died in hospital.

Deutschland | Mutmaßliches IS-Terroristin vor Gericht

When are German police allowed to use guns? 19.06.2020

Deadly police shootings in the US have sparked a global debate over the use of force by police, and a shooting in Bremen is facing scrutiny. DW takes a look at rules in Germany and when officers are allowed to open fire.

