  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ScienceEurope

Ötzi the Iceman was darker-skinned, balder than suspected

46 minutes ago

The 5,000-year-old mummy was mostly descended from farmers who lived in present-day Turkey, German scientists say. Ötzi's body was found in the Italian Alps more than three decades ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VFZp
This photo provided by The South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology shows 'Ötzi the Iceman'
Ötzi was discovered in the Alps, preserved in ice, more than 5,000 years after his death Image: Marco Samadelli/AP/picture alliance

New DNA analysis by German researchers shows the famous glacier mummy Ötzi had almost no hair and was more tanned than initially thought. 

According to a study by the Leipzig-based Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, the Iceman's genes also yielded fresh clues about his origins. 

"Among the hundreds of early European people who lived at the same time as Ötzi and whose genomes are now available, Ötzi's genome has more ancestry in common with early Anatolian farmers than any of his European counterparts," the scientists said in the study, published Wednesday in the journal Cell Genomics.

Ötzi's body was discovered in 1991 by two German hikers on a glacier in Italy's Southern Tyrol. His body was remarkably well preserved due to the cold and a natural mummification process.

Died from an arrow wound

Ötzi died around the age of 45. He was approximately 1.60 meters (5 foot 4 inches tall) and weighed roughly 50 kilograms (110 pounds). He also had brown eyes and sported over 60 tattoos.

Ever since his discovery more than 30 years ago, he has been a fascinating source of information for historians and anthropologists. Ötzi was armed with a copper ax and a longbow and wore a bearskin hat. Scientists have been able to conclude that he had a big meal of ibex meat and fat not long before his death, and that he died after being shot with an arrow between his rib cage and shoulder blade.

Researchers also believe the ancient man was suffering from stress, dental cavities, and lactose intolerance. More than likely, Ötzi also struggled with Lyme disease and a stomach infection.

Ötzi, the Iceman

But the latest DNA results provide new insights, forcing scientists to revise their findings about some of the most fundamental aspects of Ötzi the Iceman — his ancestry and appearance.

Ancestors came 'directly from Anatolia'

Initial DNA analysis had earlier indicated Ötzi was related to eastern European steppe herders of his day. But it now appears that original sample was contaminated by modern genetic material. The study published Wednesday suggests Ötzi had no traces of the eastern European tribes.

Johannes Krause, head of the Department of Archaeogenetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, said his team was "very surprised" by the results.

"Genetically, his ancestors seem to have arrived directly from Anatolia without mixing with hunter gatherer groups," he said.

The researchers also deduced that Ötzi was bald, or almost bald, when he died. This was genetic, as his genes show a "predisposition for baldness," the study said.

The team also concluded that the Iceman was darker-skinned than initially thought. In life, his original skin color was likely similar to his body's present color.

Scientists previously believed the Iceman was lighter-skinned and hairier, and that his mummified corpse had changed over time in the ice. 

dj/nm (AFP, AP, KNA)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Cell Genomics study

www.cell.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A granary destroyed in a Russian drone attack at night is seen in a Danube port near Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

Conflicts41 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Who are the Libyan militias fighting in Tripoli?

Who are the Libyan militias fighting in Tripoli?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Students sit on floor at the Great India Talent School

India: How a tribal school in Tripura is opening new doors

India: How a tribal school in Tripura is opening new doors

Society1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Manchester United fans holding up a banner

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests - reports

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests - reports

Soccer9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Video of Madonna behind a stage.

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Music7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Three close-up headshots, left to right: Milei, Massa, Bullrich.

Argentina at a crossroads ahead of fall elections

Argentina at a crossroads ahead of fall elections

Politics3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage