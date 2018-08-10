À la carte: Herring Tartare from Gdansk

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Polish chef Damian Mazurkovski from the port city of Gedansk makes a simple but delicious house specialty from the Kubicki Restaurant where he works: herring tartare on Polish black bread.
The battle against wildfires in Sweden is expected to continue for weeks, but that shouldn't deter tourists. Many lakes, forests and nature reserves lie outside the danger zones. What holidaymakers should know:
The small island of Paquetá is only one hour away from the centre of the Brazilian metropolis Rio de Janeiro. Without noise and hecticness day tourists will find here relaxation in nature and security from attacks.
Flowing 6,992 kilometers through South America's rainforest, the "jungle highway" is a transport route for everything. DW's Lukas Stege chronicles his journey on the Earth's longest river.
The Catalans love it: salt cod salad. It's made with shredded salt cod, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. In Spain it's known as Esqueixada: a traditional dish with cult status.
Prekmurska Gibanica is a typical Slovenian dessert: a delicious strudel with 4 layers.
Chak Chak, a simple dish made from eggs, flour and honey is a staple food in Tartarstan. The capital, Kazan, even boasts a musem dedicated to the popular dessert. Euromaxx found out how to make the deep-fried delicacy.
The popular ravioli dish Cappellacci is a classic of Italian cuisine. Head chef Andrea Quaranta of the Rome restaurant Necci dal 1924 fills his cappellacci with peas, artichokes, and beans.
The Elmau Palace hotel offers world-class music concerts -- and top cuisine, as well. Chef Mario Orti shows Euromaxx viewers how to prepare a wagyu steak, with asparagus and roast potatoes.
It's easy to bake a Black Forest cake when you follow a few basic rules. The ingredients include a sponge cake base laced with cherry brandy, sour cherries, and chocolate sprinkles.
Blossoming almond trees ring in spring on Mallorca. Almonds themselves play a major role in local cuisine. Acclaimed chef Marc Fosh shows how.
