Soon, “Deutsch Interaktiv” will be a thing of the past. Instead, you can continue learning German through our “Nicos Weg” series. Beginners can make fast progress even from the starting level of A1. Whether using “Nicos Weg” on your computer or checking it out on your smartphone, the journey along this way is the reward.

Levels: A1, A2, B1

Media Type: E-Learning, video, audio, text (download), vocabulary trainer

Language: German | English | Russian | Arabic | Persian | Spanish