Who was Bach?

Johann Sebastian Bach is one of the best-known baroque composers in Germany. His compositional style is unique. Bachfest director Michael Maul explains what fascinates people about his music to this day.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) composed secular and sacred music. Alongside Ludwig van Beethoven, he is the most well-known classical composer in the world. His piano and organ works are still part of the world's musical canon. Bach's famous cantatas, oratorios and passion music, most of which he composed during his time as Thomaskantor in Leipzig, were not rediscovered until the 19th century. The St. Matthew Passion is one of the most frequently performed Bach works today.

