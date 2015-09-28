Im Netz kursieren viele Gerüchte über Deutschland, falsche Vorstellungen über das Leben hier machen die Runde. In dieser Videoreihe greifen wir diese Gerüchte auf und rücken sie zurecht (auf Englisch).
Anzeige
Video ansehen00:56
Fact check: rumors about Germany
There is a lot of false information circulating on the internet about life in Germany, giving a wrong impression to refugees and potential migrants. In this series, we respond to these rumors and provide you with verified facts and figures. A project by InfoMigrants.