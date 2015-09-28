Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Erste Schritte in Deutschland Flüchtlinge

Sonderzüge mit 900 Flüchtlingen

Leben nach der Flucht: Angekommen (Teil 1)

Menschen auf überfüllten Booten, auf der Balkanroute, in provisorischen Turnhallen: die Bilder der Flüchtlingskrise 2015 haben Deutschland sehr berührt. Eine DW-Reihe fragt: Wie geht es den Flüchtlingen heute?  

Deutschland Migranten Integration Deutsch-Kurse

Leben nach der Flucht: Deutsche Sprache (Teil 2)

Ohne Sprachkenntnisse haben Asylsuchende schlechtere Chancen auf dem Arbeitsmarkt und verdienen weniger. Auch für Wohnungssuche, gesellschaftliche Teilhabe und Ausbildung ist die deutsche Sprache essentiell.  

Deutschland junge Flüchtlinge - Integration

Leben nach der Flucht: Bildung und Schule (Teil 3)

Mehrere hunderttausend Kinder und Jugendliche sind seit 2015 nach Deutschland geflüchtet, sie haben Anspruch auf Bildung. Doch können die deutschen Schulen, Universitäten und Ausbildungsbetriebe die Nachfrage bewältigen?  

Pakistanischer Flüchtling als Lehrling in Chemnitz

Leben nach der Flucht: Arbeit und Beruf (Teil 4)

Eine Arbeit zu haben, ist für Asylsuchende und Geflüchtete nicht nur wegen des Einkommens wichtig. Es ist auch ein Zeichen dafür, in der Gesellschaft angekommen zu sein. Doch der Weg in den Jobmarkt bleibt steinig.  

Abschiebung

Leben nach der Flucht: Wer darf bleiben? (Teil 5)

Noch nie zuvor kamen so viele Flüchtlinge auf einmal nach Deutschland wie 2015 und 2016. Viele werden wieder gehen müssen, andere kehren freiwillig zurück. Abgeschoben wurden etwa 45.000 Personen in zwei Jahren.  

Flüchtlinge an der griechisch-mazedonischen Grenze

Glossar: Flucht, Asyl, Einwanderung

Migrant, Flüchtling, Asylbewerber, Zuwanderer: Viele Begriffe, und selbst Experten kommen mitunter durcheinander. Die DW erklärt.  

Wie kann ich Asyl beantragen?

Typisch Deutsch Anträge

Antrag und Anerkennung

Oft langwierig und manchmal kompliziert: das Asylverfahren. Wer Asyl in Deutschland erhalten will, muss einige Voraussetzungen erfüllen. Informationen zu Asylgründen, Status und Rechten.  

Flüchtlinge am Bahnhof Foto: Reuters/M. Rehle

Anerkennungschancen unterschiedlich

Die Chancen, politisches Asyl in Deutschland zu bekommen oder als Flüchtling anerkannt zu werden, hängen vor allem vom Herkunftsland ab. Es gibt drei große Ländergruppen.  

Arbeitssuche

Dossier Arbeitsverbot und Vorrangprüfung

Flüchtling baut Stuhl (Foto: Felix Zahn/dpa)

Wer will nicht gerne selbst für seinen Lebensunterhalt aufkommen? Auch Asylsuchende können sich auf Arbeitssuche begeben und auf offene Stellen bewerben - aber erst nach einer Wartezeit.  

Wie komme ich im Alltag zurecht?

Bildergalerie Flüchtlingsunterbringung in Deutschland

Haus, Halle, Heim

Kurz nach der Ankunft müssen Flüchtlinge erst einmal in großen Sammelunterkünften leben. Doch viele wollen umziehen. Das dürfen allerdings nur manche - und nur unter bestimmten Bedingungen.  

Leipzig Neue Heimat für syrische Familie

Vater, Mutter, Kind

Viele Flüchtlinge erreichen Deutschland alleine. Aber später möchten sie ihre Familie nachholen. Dieses Recht steht ihnen auch zu - aber nur unter bestimmten Bedingungen.  

Bundesliga - FC Bayern München mit Flüchtlingen (Foto: DPA)

Aktivitäten und Engagement

Vieles ist knapp, wenn man als Flüchtling in Deutschland lebt. Im Übermaß gibt es vor allem: Zeit. Wie kann man die sinnvoll nutzen? Anregungen für Aktivitäten und Engagement.  

Hilfe für Flüchtlinge

Arzt, Rezept und Krankenschein

Gesundheit ist das höchste Gut. Das deutsche Gesundheitssystem steht auch Flüchtlingen offen - zumindest in Teilen. Informationen über Hilfe bei akuten Krankheiten und Unfällen - und über psychologische Hilfe  

Deutsch lernen

"Erste Schritte..." in anderen Sprachen

خطواتي الأولى في ألمانيا - معلومات للاجئين الجدد - das Special auf Arabisch  

اطلاعات پناهندگی و زندگی در آلمان - das Special auf Dari  

په آلمان کې د ژوند کولو او پناغوښتنې له پاره اړین مطالب - auf Paschtu  

یورپ کی طرف مہاجرت: خواب کیا اور حقیقت کی - das Special auf Urdu  

Germany Guide for Refugees - das Special auf Englisch  

Informationen für Flüchtlinge

InfoMigrants Latein

Die neue Plattform „InfoMigrants“ bietet Informationen für Migranten und Flüchtlinge und ist eine Kooperation von Deutsche Welle, France Médias Monde und der italienischen Nachrichtenagentur ANSA.  

InfoMigrants auf Englisch

InfoMigrants auf Arabisch

InfoMigrants auf Französisch

InfoMigrants: Newsletter auf Englisch

Faktencheck: Gerüchte über Deutschland

Im Netz kursieren viele Gerüchte über Deutschland, falsche Vorstellungen über das Leben hier machen die Runde. In dieser Videoreihe greifen wir diese Gerüchte auf und rücken sie zurecht (auf Englisch).  

Video ansehen 00:56

Fact check: rumors about Germany

There is a lot of false information circulating on the internet about life in Germany, giving a wrong impression to refugees and potential migrants. In this series, we respond to these rumors and provide you with verified facts and figures. A project by InfoMigrants.  

Screenshot Video DW Das Deutsche Grundgesetz

Kurz erklärt: das Grundgesetz

Was darf Satire? Gehört das Kopftuch in die Schule? Wie funktioniert die Bundestagswahl? Das alles regelt in Deutschland das Grundgesetz. In einer Videoreihe erklären wir die wichtigsten Artikel.  

Zitatgeber DW-Spezial Deutsches Grundgesetz Hammody Alzanki, Irak

"Das Grundgesetz ist mir wichtig, weil..."

Für Menschen, die nicht in Deutschland aufgewachsen sind, ist das deutsche Grundgesetz erst einmal neu. Was denken Flüchtlinge, die erst vor Kurzem angekommen sind?  

Video ansehen 00:33

Nicos Weg – Trailer

Mit diesem E-Learning-Kurs machen Anfänger schnell Fortschritte. Ob online oder mobil – Nicos Weg bringt jeden zum Ziel.  

Mach dein Herz auf: Videos für Geflüchtete

Open your Heart Logo

Ob kulturelle Unterschiede oder Wohnungssuche: In jeweils 10 Videos bringen unsere Moderatorinnen Nadia und Maissun Flüchtlingen in den Sprachen Englisch und Arabisch alles zum Thema Leben in Deutschland näher.  

Verbraucherstimmung in Deutschland verbessert sich

10 Dinge, auf die man in Deutschland achten sollte

Die Deutschen sind tolerant, Frauen haben die gleichen Rechte wie Männer und für Kinder gilt die Schulpflicht.  

Symbolbild Vereinigung Deutschland Zusammenschluss Zusammenwachsen Entwicklung

Deutschland von A bis Z

Wichtige Begriffe kurz erklärt. 37 Mosaiksteine zum Verständnis von Deutschland und den Deutschen: von A wie Armee bis Z wie Zuwanderung  

Rotwein Einschank mit Essen (Foto: © Nick Freund )

Zehn Begriffe zu Essen und Trinken

Essen hält Leib und Seele zusammen! Die Deutschen wissen das: Sie essen gerne und gut – und können auf eine riesige Auswahl zugreifen. Zehn Begriffe zu Essen und Trinken, die man in Deutschland kennen sollte.  

Pärchen schaut Schulter an Schulter in den Sonnenuntergang (Foto: Pressmaster)

Zehn Begriffe zu Liebe und Sexualität, die man in Deutschland kennen muss

Wenig im Leben ist so wichtig wie die liebende Begegnung zweier Menschen. Und wenig ist schwieriger. Speziell, wenn unterschiedliche Kulturen im Spiel sind. Zehn Begriffe geben Orientierung auf dem Feld der Liebe.  

Deutschland und die Mülltrennung (Foto: DPA)

5 Dinge, die Neuankömmlingen in Deutschland auffallen

"Andere Länder, andere Sitten" - das gilt auch für Deutschland und die Eigenheiten seiner Bewohner. Fünf Eigenheiten könnten Neuankömmlingen besonders auffallen.  