 Spectrum: Your breath smells like emotional tension | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 16.11.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Your breath smells like emotional tension

Follow us into a darkened German cinema to talk about how the stuff we breathe out when we're watching a movie has implications on the future of film ratings — and on a young field of medicine.

30:00
Jetzt live
30:00 Min.

Spectrum: Your breath smells like emotional tension

   

