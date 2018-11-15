Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Your breath smells like emotional tension

Follow us into a darkened German cinema to talk about how the stuff we breathe out when we're watching a movie has implications on the future of film ratings — and on a young field of medicine.

