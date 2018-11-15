Spectrum: Your breath smells like emotional tension  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Follow us into a darkened German cinema to talk about how the stuff we breathe out when we're watching a movie has implications on the future of film ratings — and on a young field of medicine.
Half of young British people say they're bisexually inclined, how to become a Jedi warrior right here on planet Earth, and why China's "artificial moons" might be artificial science.
Drive into a child, or swerve and hit two grandparents? Such horrendously difficult choices will soon be programmed into ours cars. Cast your own vote in this moral bloodbath of an episode.
Textilien, die helfen den Körper zu kühlen oder etwa den Blutdruck des Trägers messen, das ist gar nicht mehr so neu. Aber Textilien sollen jetzt noch smarter werden und Medikamente abgeben können.
