Spectrum: Self-driving carnage  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Drive into a child, or swerve and hit two grandparents? Such horrendously difficult choices will soon be programmed into ours cars. Cast your own vote in this moral bloodbath of an episode.
Versenden
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Tumblr
VZ
Xing
Newsvine
Digg
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Ldxy
Drive into a child, or swerve and hit two grandparents? Such horrendously difficult choices will soon be programmed into ours cars. Cast your own vote in this moral bloodbath of an episode.
It's "Action Week Alcohol" in Germany, so join us in-studio as we take "Das Quiz." Also, we hear from the author of a study that shows women perform cognitively better as the temperature in a room rises.
Like destroying things? We all do. So much so that scientists in Europe are planning a 100-kilometer mega-project to destroy the smallest things possible. Plus, a gigantic natural disaster is boiling in Germany's belly.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Datenschutz |
Impressum |
Kontakt
| Mobile Version