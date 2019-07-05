 Spectrum: Self-driving carnage | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 05.07.2019

Spectrum: Self-driving carnage

Spectrum: Self-driving carnage

Drive into a child, or swerve and hit two grandparents? Such horrendously difficult choices will soon be programmed into ours cars. Cast your own vote in this moral bloodbath of an episode.

Spectrum: Self-driving carnage

  

Kind am Zebrastreifen Schulweg Auto

