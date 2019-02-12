Spectrum: Only you can prevent cancer  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
You'll read some pretty nasty news in the coming decade about cancer swallowing a record number of victims. That is unavoidable. The good news: Two in every five cases are preventable.
At the biggest sweets trade fair in the world, you'd be surprised how many people are fighting against sugar. Where are sugar lovers in the modern-day manifestation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory?
How can professional athletes who cause their team to lose by their blunders be helped? Also, can snail slime make us prettier? And we talk about asbestos, a very dangerously fine dust.
