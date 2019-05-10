 Spectrum: Kaboom | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 10.05.2019

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Kaboom

Like destroying things? We all do. So much so that scientists in Europe are planning a 100-kilometer mega-project to destroy the smallest things possible. Plus, a gigantic natural disaster is boiling in Germany's belly.

Spectrum: Kaboom

   

