Spectrum: Hands and feet  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
You know what's better than five fingers? Six. We look at this strange new research and talk to a "polydactyl" himself. Also, go barefoot, but then put some shoes on to meet a young German woman with "foot phobia."
Versenden
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Tumblr
VZ
Xing
Newsvine
Digg
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3R81o
You know what's better than five fingers? Six. We look at this strange new research and talk to a "polydactyl" himself. Also, go barefoot, but then put some shoes on to meet a young German woman with "foot phobia."
He was the most famous scientist in the world when he was alive. And then he was forgotten. Join us on the 250th birthday of scientist Alexander von Humboldt as we try (in vain) to summarize his achievements.
On the ground, up in the air, and in the belly of a barge — science is everywhere. Zip around with us to as we dip into batteries, inhale some helium and look inside a robot's brain.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Datenschutz |
Impressum |
Kontakt
| Mobile Version