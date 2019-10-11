 Spectrum: Hands and feet | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 11.10.2019

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Hands and feet

You know what's better than five fingers? Six. We look at this strange new research and talk to a "polydactyl" himself. Also, go barefoot, but then put some shoes on to meet a young German woman with "foot phobia."

Audio anhören 30:00

