Spectrum: An apple a day keeps the doctor away  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
We take a look at how South Africa has become a world leader in penis transplants. Stem cell therapies – miracle cure or harmful to your health? We discuss mental health and climate change.
Versenden
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Tumblr
VZ
Mr. Wong
Xing
Newsvine
Digg
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33iDz
We take a look at how South Africa has become a world leader in penis transplants. Stem cell therapies – miracle cure or harmful to your health? We discuss mental health and climate change.
On today’s show – can a robot really stop loneliness for sick kids? We talk to a researcher behind a novel blood test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Datenschutz |
Impressum |
Kontakt
| Mobile Version