Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Alexander von Humboldt is still alive

He was the most famous scientist in the world when he was alive. And then he was forgotten. Join us on the 250th birthday of scientist Alexander von Humboldt as we try (in vain) to summarize his achievements.

Audio anhören 30:00 Spectrum: Alexander von Humboldt is still alive

WWW-Links

Audio und Video zum Thema