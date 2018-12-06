Spectrum: A hyperloop dream for Europe  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Amsterdam to Barcelona in about an hour. Wouldn't it be great if Europe had its very own hyperloop system? Come with us to check out the radical plan being drawn up at the Delft University of Technology.
How artificial intelligence is seeping into peculiar corners of medicine, why we should keep an early eye out for dementia, and DW science's Fabian Schmidt bids farewell to his beloved Scottish Terrier.
Follow us into a darkened German cinema to talk about how the stuff we breathe out when we're watching a movie has implications on the future of film ratings — and on a young field of medicine.
Half of young British people say they're bisexually inclined, how to become a Jedi warrior right here on planet Earth, and why China's "artificial moons" might be artificial science.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Datenschutz |
Impressum |
Kontakt
| Mobile Version