 Spectrum: A hyperloop dream for Europe | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 07.12.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: A hyperloop dream for Europe

Amsterdam to Barcelona in about an hour. Wouldn't it be great if Europe had its very own hyperloop system? Come with us to check out the radical plan being drawn up at the Delft University of Technology.

Spectrum: A hyperloop dream for Europe

   

