Media Freedom Navigator
Concept
Alexander Matschke, Peter Deselaers, Steffen Leidel
Design
Philipp Gellenthin/DW
Realization
Marcus Bösch, Christoph Franke, Barbara von Hunnius
the Good Evil GmbH
Contact
DW Akademie
Deutsche Welle (DW)
Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 3
53113 Bonn
Germany
T: +49.228.429-2034
E: dw-akademie(at)dw.de
Carsten von Nahmen (responsible according to the press law)
Disclaimer: Despite of thorough editorial supervision, we can not assume liability for the content of externally linked pages. The operators of the linked sites are solely responsible for their content.
The map used by Media Freedom Navigator is a plug-in provided by highcharts.com. Territorial boundaries do not necessarily reflect the view of DW Akademie.
http://akademie.dw.de/navigator
© 2022 DW Akademie, all rights reserved