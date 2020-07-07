 History Stories: Die ewige Königin | Highlights | DW | 27.05.2022

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Mehr Infos Okay
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Anzeige

Highlights

History Stories: Die ewige Königin

Königin Elisabeth II. feiert in diesem Jahr ihr 70-jähriges Thronjubiläum.

Vorbereitungen auf Platinjubiläum der Queen

Ganz Großbritannien feiert das ganze Jahr mit ihr. Ein Beitrag aus der neuen Reihe "History Stories" erinnert an die fünf auf über fünf Jahrzehnte verteilten Staatsbesuche von Elisabeth II. in Deutschland.

Sendezeiten: 

DW Deutsch

MI 01.06.2022 – 16:45 UTC 
MI 01.06.2022 – 21:45 UTC
DO 02.06.2022  – 03:15 UTC
DO 02.06.2022  – 12:15 UTC
FR 03.06.20222 – 10:45 UTC
SA 04.06.2022  – 23:45 UTC
SO 05.06.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SO 05.06.2022 – 18:45 UTC

Neu-Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hongkong UTC +8


DW Deutsch+

MI 01.06.2022 – 16:45 UTC 
MI 01.06.2022 – 21:45 UTC
DO 02.06.2022  – 03:15 UTC
DO 02.06.2022  – 12:15 UTC
FR 03.06.20222 – 05:45 UTC
FR 03.06.2022  – 10:45 UTC
SA 04.06.2022  – 23:45 UTC
SO 05.06.2022 – 18:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4| Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

 

Mi 01.06.22  16:45 UTC statt Lesch 1

Mi 01.06.22  21:15 UTC statt Shift

Do 02.06.22  03:15 UTC statt Lesch 2

Do 02.06.22  12:15 UTC statt Lesch 2

Fr 03.06.22  10:45 UTC statt Shift

Fr 03.06.22  05:45 UTC statt Lesch 2

Sa 04.06.22  23:45 UTC statt Lesch 2

So 05.06.22  18:45 UTC statt Lesch 2

Anzeige