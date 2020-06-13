 Bachfest′s Michael Maul explains Bach′s ″Well-Tempered Clavier″ | Nachrichten & Analysen: der globale Blick auf Schlagzeilen | DW | 15.06.2022

Bachfest's Michael Maul explains Bach's "Well-Tempered Clavier"

The "Well-Tempered Clavier" is one of JS Bach's most famous works. Intended as a series of exercises, it is one of the most influential pieces of piano music of all time.

It was 300 years ago that Johann Sebastian Bach composed his 24 preludes and fugues in all major and minor keys, revolutionizing the world of music. It became a standard reference for composers like Mozart and Beethoven, as well as for generations of piano students, who have perfected their technique through the exercises. Today, learning the work remains a must for any aspiring pianist.

