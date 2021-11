DW English LIVE

To the point - Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump’s shadow?

As Donald Trump contemplates a comeback: what would it mean for the Biden presidency and American democracy? Our guests: Rachel Tausendfreund (German Marshall Fund), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico), Annika Brockschmidt (journalist and author)

Започва в 20:00 UTC: DW News