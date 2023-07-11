dw.com: تصميم جديد ومحتوى مألوف
مع إعادة تصميم موقع DW الإلكتروني وتحديث التطبيق، تغيرت طرق الوصول إلى محتوى الموقع.
تم تصميم التبويب الجديد لإتاحة محتوى DW بشكل اسهل من خلال منصات رقمية مريحة الاستخدام.
بعد المرحلة التجريبية لتطوير واختبار الموقع الجديد، لم يعد الإصدار الكلاسيكي لصفحات DW متاحا. وقد حل محله الآن الصفحات بحلتها الجديدة.
ما هو الجديد؟
بالمستخدم لصفحات DW هو دائما في مركز اهتمامنا على ضوء التالي:
في هذه الأثناء لا تتوقف عملية تطوير صفحات DW بميزات جديدة وعملية ومثيرة في طور التنفيذ!
With the redesign of the DW website and an update to the app, the way you access our content has changed.
Our new, context-guided navigation is designed to make DW content more accessible to you through user-friendly digital platforms.
After a beta phase to develop and test the new website, the classic version of DW pages has been switched off. The pages in the new look are now fully activated.
As a DW user, you are at the center of our considerations. That's why:
Meanwhile, the development of the new DW pages continues. New, practical and exciting features are already in the pipeline!