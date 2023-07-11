dw.com: تصميم جديد ومحتوى مألوف

مع إعادة تصميم موقع DW الإلكتروني وتحديث التطبيق، تغيرت طرق الوصول إلى محتوى الموقع.

تم تصميم التبويب الجديد لإتاحة محتوى DW بشكل اسهل من خلال منصات رقمية مريحة الاستخدام.

بعد المرحلة التجريبية لتطوير واختبار الموقع الجديد، لم يعد الإصدار الكلاسيكي لصفحات DW متاحا. وقد حل محله الآن الصفحات بحلتها الجديدة.

ما هو الجديد؟

بالمستخدم لصفحات DW هو دائما في مركز اهتمامنا على ضوء التالي:

يتم دائما إعداد صفحاتنا بحيث على أساس بنية موحدة بغض النظر عن الجهاز المستخدم لزيارتها. تم تحسين صفحاتنا للعرض على الأجهزة المحمولة والهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية .

يتم عرض المحتوى الخاص بنا بشكل مريح من النظرة الأولى. الآن يمكنك التعرف أكثر فأكثر على الصحفيين الذين يقومون بتقديم المحتوى لك .

في هذه الأثناء لا تتوقف عملية تطوير صفحات DW بميزات جديدة وعملية ومثيرة في طور التنفيذ!

With the redesign of the DW website and an update to the app, the way you access our content has changed.

Our new, context-guided navigation is designed to make DW content more accessible to you through user-friendly digital platforms.

After a beta phase to develop and test the new website, the classic version of DW pages has been switched off. The pages in the new look are now fully activated.

What is new?

As a DW user, you are at the center of our considerations. That's why:

Our pages are always structured the same, regardless of the device you use to access them.

Our pages are optimized for viewing on mobile devices, smartphones and tablets.

Our content is presented with a visual focus.

Now you may get to better know our journalists who create the content for you.

Meanwhile, the development of the new DW pages continues. New, practical and exciting features are already in the pipeline!