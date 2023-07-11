 مرحبا بكم على صفحات دي دبليو الجديدة في المرحلة التجريبية! | dw.com Beta | DW | 11.07.2023

مرحبا بكم على صفحات دي دبليو الجديدة في المرحلة التجريبية!

استجابة لاحتياجات المستخدمين نقوم بتطوير تصميم جديد للجمهور الشاب من حيث المحتوى والجانب التكنولوجي. وهذه نظرة على عروض DW الجديدة عبر الإنترنت.

إن الإصدار التجريبي من نسخة بيتا dw.com يشكل الخطوة الأولى للمشروع. وهذا يعني أن صفحات DW الجديدة على الإنترنت لم تجهز بعد بشكل نهائي. رغم ذلك نأمل أن تكون شاملة بما يكفي لمتعة المستخدمين!

بعد إطلاق صفحات التصميم الجديد بمعظم لغات دي دبليو، نقدم الآن التصميم لمحتوى دي دبليو باللغة العربية.

ما هي الخطوة التالية؟

نقوم بتطوير واختبار المزايا الجديدة للتصميم بشكل مستمر، لكن وفي الوقت نفسه يهمنا جدا أن نتعرف على رأيك بالتصميم الجديد.

إن تعليقاتك يمكن أن تساعدنا على تحسين الصفحات وجعلها سلسة للمستخدمين. وبمجرد الانتهاء من التغييرات وأخذ الاقتراحات بعين الاعتبار سيحل العرض الجديد على الإنترنت مكان العرض السابق.

بغض النظر عن لغة دي دبليو التي تخضع للتصميم الجديد، فإن احتياجات المستخدم تكون دائما في صدارة الاهتمام.

  • صفحات دي دبليو تتمتع بنفس البنية لمساعدة المستخدم على البحث بسهولة في المحتوى الجديد.
  • سوف تجد من خلال التصميم الجديد أشياء مألوفة، كما ستجد أيضا بعض الأشياء الجديدة.
  • من خلال التصميم الجديد ستحظى بنظرة عامة على المحتوى الصحفي لصفحات دي دبليو.
  • ستتعرف أيضا على المساهمين في تشكيل المحتوى.
  • وعند قيامك بزيارة صفحاتنا عن طريق هاتفك أو جهازك اللوحي أو  الكومبيوتر ستتمكن على الفور من التعرف على محتوى dw.com
  • إضافة إلى ذلك ستجد كل محتويات الوسائط المتعددة من مقالات وصور وتسجيلات صوتية وفيديوهات، وبرامج إذاعية وتلفزيونية.

نأمل استمتاعكم بعروض DW  الجديدة عبر الإنترنت، كما نتطلع إلى تلقي تعليقاتكم!

 

Welcome to DW Beta pages — a new version of the dw.com website!

Welcome to DW Beta pages!

With users' needs in mind, we're developing a new modern user-centered design and a technologically innovative user journey for the young international audiences. Here's a glimpse of DW's new online offering.\

With users' needs in mind, we're developing a new modern user-centered design for the young international audiences.

The Beta version of dw.com is just the first step of the project. Meaning, DW's new online pages are not finished yet, but hopefully comprehensive enough for the users to enjoy them! 

After launching new pages in Portuguese (for Brazil and Africa), also in Turkish, we're now offering the same design experience for DW content in English. 

What happens next?

We're developing and testing new features continuously, but at the same time, it is of great importance to hear what's your experience and opinion on DW's new online concept. 

Your feedback can help us optimize the pages and create a seamless user experience. Once we're finished implementing all the changes, also your suggestions, the new online offering will replace the previous one.

The user-centered approach

No matter which DW language undergoes the transition phase, the users' needs always come first:

  • All pages have the same structure to help you navigate through the new DW's online offering easier.
  • In the new design, you'll find familiar things, but also some new ones.
  • You'll get a good overview of DW's diverse journalistic content.
  • You'll get to know the content creators.
  • Whether you're visiting our pages on your phone, tablet or desktop, you should always be able to recognize dw.com content immediately.
  • Furthermore, you'll find all DW's multimedia content here: articles, images, sound, and video. Later on, Radio and TV shows as well.

Hoping you'll enjoy DW's new online offering, we're looking forward to your feedback!

 

