مباشر ‎DW English

DocFilm - Chastity Rules - Dictating Virginity

In many parts of the world, questions surrounding virginity have seemed to be on the verge of disappearing. But despite the sexual revolution, the idea of preserving virginity has seen a resurgence of late.

البرنامج القادم في تمام الساعة 19:00 UTC: DW News