Local UTC

04:00 DW News News Engleză News Engleză

04:02 Interview Hans-Christian Ströbele, Veteran Green Politician Engleză "We believed in the need for a revolution," says the veteran activist and co-founder of the Green Party, Hans-Christian Ströbele. "We wanted to demonstrate and propagate that everywhere, including parliament. Not because we thought we’d make it into government but because we wanted to make use of that option, too.” He talked to DW about extra-parliamentary opposition, democracy and the Greens. Hans-Christian Ströbele, Veteran Green Politician Engleză

04:15 The Bundesliga Your Team, your League, your Show. Engleză Your front-row seat for German football on DW every Saturday and Sunday. The Bundesliga gives viewers the goals, the action, the atmosphere and expert opinion on the best-attended soccer league in the world. Your Team, your League, your Show. Engleză

04:30 Focus on Europe Spotlight on People Engleză Tens of thousands of Swedish women have declared war on sexism in their country. And a legal affairs reporter experiences first-hand the curtailing of press freedoms in Turkey. Spotlight on People Engleză

05:00 DW News News Engleză News Engleză

05:02 Business News Engleză News Engleză