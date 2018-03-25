Zimbabwe′s former First Lady Grace Mugabe investigated for ivory smuggling | News | DW | 25.03.2018

Grace Mugabe, the wife of former Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe, faced accusations on Sunday that she had raided the country's ivory stockpiles during her time as first lady and sent pieces as gifts to high-profile individuals in the Middle East and Asia.

Tinashe Farawo, speaking for Zimbabwe's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said "we opened our investigations and realized that former first lady Grace Mugabe was illegally dealing in ivory."

Read more: Risky business: On the trail of poachers in Zimbabwe

Mugabe is alleged to have smuggled the ivory under the pretext of giving diplomatic gifts.

Watch video 01:09 Esmond Bradley-Martin on ivory trade

The investigation into the former first lady was initially reported by Zimbabwean state-owned weekly The Sunday Mail and later confirmed by German news agency DPA.

According to the newspaper report, Grace Mugabe also demanded that officials grant her a permit to export millions of dollars worth of ivory to leaders to various countries, despite Zimbabwe imposing a general ban on ivory trading.

"Once outside Zimbabwe, the 'gifts' would be pooled together with other consignments of the product and routed to black markets," The Sunday Mail reported.

Police said they were initially tipped off by an unnamed whistleblower. "Police and whistleblowers laid a trap for suppliers believed to be working for Grace Mugabe," Christopher Mutsvangwa, a senior official in the presidency, said. "The culprits were caught and that is how investigations started. When we were confronted with so much evidence, there is no way we could ignore it."

Zimbabwe has a stockpile of ivory worth millions of dollars but cannot legally trade it without a permit issued by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The former first lady is expected to be called in for questioning.

Read more: Elephant poaching is losing Africa millions of tourist dollars

Watch video 01:19 Share Illegal wildlife trade wanders onto Darknet Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2eipZ Illegal wildlife trade wanders onto Darknet

200 kilos intercepted following ouster

Police also told local media that they suspected a major ivory shipment intercepted by officials in December at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, shortly after the Mugabes' ouster from power, likely belonged to the former first lady.

The 200-kilogram shipment of ivory, worth an estimated $500,000 (€404,000), was destined for Malaysia, officials said at the time.

"I was told Grace would instruct Zimparks officials to release the ivory on the basis that they were the first lady donations to unnamed fellow first ladies in the Middle East countries," Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri told local media. "I then commissioned full investigations into the matter," that have since concluded.

'Gucci Grace'

Grace Mugabe was initially tipped to succeed her husband as Zimbabwe's president. However, following Robert Mugabe's ousting in November after 37 years in power, officials from the ruling ZANU-PF picked former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the country.

As first lady, Grace Mugabe earned the moniker "Gucci Grace" for her lavish lifestyle, while the country's economy suffered from extreme hyperinflation and failed government land reforms left millions facing food shortages.

Read more: Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe’s stolen fortune

Zimbabwe has also suffered from rampant poaching in recent years. Around 400 elephants died of cyanide poisoning in Hwange, Zimbabwe's biggest national park, between 2013 and 2015.

Officials insist that the number of endangered animals lost to poaching has since dropped sharply, citing market disturbances and an effective global crackdown on ivory trading.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Chiwenga's warning On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Tanks in Harare Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe safe in army hands On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

The week that changed Zimbabwe A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe puts in a public appearance After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe does not step down Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

The week that changed Zimbabwe End of an era Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Euphoria in Harare Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24. Author: Merga Yonas Bula



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/jm (dpa, AFP)