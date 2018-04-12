 Zimbabwe marks ′new independence,′ minus Mugabe | Africa | DW | 18.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

AFRICA

Zimbabwe marks 'new independence,' minus Mugabe

In Zimbabwe, the words Independence Day had a special ring this Wednesday as the people of the southern African country marked 38 years of freedom from Britain, this time without former president Robert Mugabe. 

Armed fighters during Zimbabwe's struggle for independence from Britain

Africans took up arms against British colonial rule and won independence in 1980 in what became known as Zimbabwe

White doves were sent into the sky over the capital Harare, people spilled on to the streets and talk of a "new independence” and a "rebirth” gathered momentum under the hashtag #zim38.

The Herald newspaper drew a comparison between the euphoria that gripped Zimbabwe when the military removed Mugabe from office in November and when the country became independent in April 1980. 

Mnangangwa upbeat

The economy was on the upswing, Emmerson Mnangangwa, the ruling ZANU-PF party politician who replaced Mugabe, told a crowd at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

He listed "positive performance" in the agriculture, mining, tourism and construction sectors.

"This renewed domestic and foreign investor confidence has seen our projected economic growth increase from 3.7 last year to 4.5 percent in 2018," he said. 

However, Zimbabweans were free only in the political context, one unemployed person attending the event told Deutsche Welle.

"No, no, we are not free... In terms of economic participation, as young people, we are failing to get jobs, " Tamuka Charakupa said. 

Mugabe left out

94-year-old Robert Mugabe was notably absent from key events to mark independence. There wasn't even a mention of him  in Mnangangwa's hour-long speech at the stadium.

Mugabe was elected first prime minister at independence and later president of the once British-ruled Rhodesia. As his tenure wore on, he clung to power through disastrous policies, violence and widespread corruption.

Ousted president Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

Robert Mugabe was removed from office by the army in November 2017. The army denied it had been a coup

The post-Mugabe government's optimism is in contrast to what political analysts have been saying about some of the realities in the wake of the fall of a "dictator."

No major turnaround

 "These celebrations come at a time when the opposition is in a deep crisis. The civil society is not strong, the economy is not doing well, unemployment is high," David Monyae of the University of Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa, told DW.

"The economy itself hasn't made any major turnaround," he said.  It is, however, widely expected that remaining international sanctions will be lifted, especially after elections set for July or August, and that this will ease the problem.

Mnangangwa has already travelled to China, Zimbabwe's biggest investor, and is seeking closer ties with the United States and European Union governments. He has also indicated he wants to see Zimbabwe rejoin groups such as the Commonwealth.

The veteran ZANU-PF politician plans to run for president in the elections later this year. Observers have been invited to oversee the poll for the first time in more than a decade. Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change is being treated better than it was under Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangangwa

Zimbabwe's current president, Emmerson Mnangangwa (right) has been circulating among regional and world leaders as the country prepares for elections

Mnangangwa is expected to face continued close scrutiny at home and abroad, especially over his ties to the old guard in Zimbabwe. 

"He appears to be the best that ZANU-PF have. He appears to be open minded with all other negative records that he has. He appears genuine in wanting to open up the political space and to rehabilitate Zimbabwe's economy," said Monyae.

Related content

Simbabwe Reaktionen auf den neuen Präsidenten Emmerson Mnangagwa

Africa Link on Air - 18 April 2018 18.04.2018

Mnangagwa says economic recovery on path as Zimbabwe marks first Independence Day without Mugabe+++Nigerian police and Shiite demonstrators clash in fourth day of protests+++Zambian authorities defend move to criminalize abuse of social media

Simbabwe Robert Mugabe Wahlkampf 2008, Präsident

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe blames 'coup d'etat' for his departure 15.03.2018

Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for decades, has accused the military of orchestrating his departure from office. With little chance to make a comeback, analysts believe he sees himself as "part of the solution."

Zimbabwe Mugabe Rally

Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe investigated for ivory smuggling 25.03.2018

The former first lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe, is suspected by wildlife officials of having smuggled ivory worth millions of dollars. The wife of ex-President Robert Mugabe was once tipped to lead the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 