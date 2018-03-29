Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe's farm invaded by gold diggers

Gold panners shouted obscenities at the former first lady when she tried to confront them as they mined for the precious metal. Unsuccessful in her attempt to evict them, Mugabe has filed a police complaint.
Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe complained to police that illegal gold miners had invaded her farm to mine for the precious metal.
Zimbabwean newspaper Newsday reported that its reporters saw hundreds of miners busy digging for gold at the Mazowe farm, where Mugabe had forcibly evicted villagers in 2015 when she was still the first lady.
The gold diggers uprooted lemon trees, destroyed irrigation equipment and disrupted activities at Mugabe's orphanage, Newsday said.
Read more: Zimbabwe court orders payment to farmers evicted by Grace Mugabe
Grace Mugabe, whose husband Robert Mugabe was forced out of power by a military coup last year, told Newsday that the invasion was "politically motivated."
"Does it mean that if President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa is removed tomorrow, he will be disposed of his investments," the paper quoted her as saying. "Is this how he wants to be treated with his investments?"
Miners shout obscenities
Mugabe told police she was "shocked" to find a group of about 400 men at her farm digging for gold and loading gold ore onto trucks.
When she confronted them, the miners began shouting obscenities at her.
"You no longer have any power to remove us. This is the new dispensation, we do what we want," Newsday reported one of the panners as saying.
The fortunes of Grace Mugabe, who harbored ambitions of succeeding her husband as Zimbabwe's president, have changed drastically since her husband's forced resignation.
She is being investigated for ivory smuggling. The former first lady — known for her temper and love for luxury goods — is suspected of smuggling millions of dollars worth of ivory from the country' stockpiles under the pretext of giving diplomatic gifts.
Read more: Opinion: The Mugabe era is over, the old regime is not
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The former first lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe, is suspected by wildlife officials of having smuggled ivory worth millions of dollars. The wife of ex-President Robert Mugabe was once tipped to lead the country. (25.03.2018)
The wife of President Robert Mugabe has claimed diplomatic immunity after being accused of assaulting a South African model. Many Zimbabweans have condemned her behavior. (16.08.2017)
A Zimbabwean court has ordered the government and head of police to pay more than $30,000 in reparations to people whose homesteads were demolished to make way for Grace Mugabe's farm and game park. (02.03.2018)
Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been inaugurated as Zimbabwe’s new leader, taking over from his toppled predecessor Robert Mugabe. A large crowd gathered to witness an historic transition of power. (24.11.2017)
Citizens of Zimbabwe have celebrated late into the night after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending almost four decades of rule. The nation is now waiting to see who will replace the veteran leader. (22.11.2017)
In Zimbabwe, the military should now work to ensure an orderly transition of power, writes DW's Claus Stäcker. (15.11.2017)