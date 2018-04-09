 Your favorite subject on Euromaxx! | Euromaxx | DW | 12.04.2018
Euromaxx

Your favorite subject on Euromaxx!

Euromaxx reports from all across Europe almost every day. What kind of stories would you like to watch more often?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion neutral mit Uhr als Gewinn

Our Euromaxx team is dedicated to showing you the most interesting and diverse stories from all over Europe. Now, we’re curious to know what topics you would like to learn more about. What should we cover more often?

It’s easy to enter our draw. Simply choose one of the options below and explain your choice. As a thank-you we will be awarding a wristwatch with an exclusive Euromaxx design to one of our lucky participants. 
 

Travel
Folklore and Traditions
Food culture
Architecture
Art and Design
Fashion
Music
Movies
Photography
Cars and Technology
Sports
Trends
Animals
Stars

Make sure your entry reaches us by 20 April 2018, 12:00 UTC. As always our decision is final. Good luck! 

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Musikinstrumente

Do you enjoy making music? 06.04.2018

From guitars to gongs, our Euromaxx series is all about making music. How about you, do you play a musical instrument?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsfest

This is your favorite holiday! 06.04.2018

This week, Easter is being celebrated in Germany, with colored eggs and chocolate bunnies. We wanted to know which holiday celebration is your favorite.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Urlaubsziele

We wanted to know where you most like to spend your vacation 16.02.2018

Mountains or seaside, town or country? We wanted to know where you prefer to spend your vacation. Now we’ve drawn a winner from all the contestants for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

Film

Marie Bäumer as Romy Schneider (Imago/United Archives)

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider

In "3 Days in Quiberon," Marie Bäumer plays Romy Schneider, who gave her last interview during a stint in rehab in 1981. Here's a look back at Schneider's most memorable films. 

Culture

Tim und Struppi Tintin au Congo (picture-alliance/dpa)

Should books with racist content be revised?

While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair. 

Arts.21

Benjamin Britten ca. 1948 (Getty Images)

War Requiem: Playing for peace

Young people from all over Europe meet to perform Benjamin Britten's War Requiem in honor of the victims of world wars – collectively, without borders, and as pacifists. 

Arts.21

Kiki Smith, at Mayer‘sche Hofkunstanstalt (Sammy Hart)

Blood, sweat and tears: the art of Kiki Smith

Nerves, fat cells, digestive tracts – Kiki Smith loves all things bodily. She creates intriguing pictures and sculptures, exploring the hidden sides of our existence. And it's hard to look away. 

Digital Culture

Gemälde Delacroix Die Freiheit führt das Volk (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.  

