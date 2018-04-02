 Would you take cash to store nuclear waste under your home? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.04.2018
nuclear waste

Would you take cash to store nuclear waste under your home?

Britain is again hunting for a suitable site to store its highly radioactive nuclear waste after a previous attempt was blocked by residents. Rural areas could be given cash if they house the underground facility.

Demonstrators gathered in 2012 to protest against plans for a nuclear disposal facility under Cumbria

In 2012, musician Geoff Betsworth and fellow residents of a small town in northwest England got wind of a plan by local authorities to build an 11.5-square-kilometer (4.5 square-mile) nuclear storage facility deep underground, near their homes.

Two town councils had expressed interest in hosting the geological disposal facility (GDF, or underground repository) in the nearby Solway Plain, nestled between the Lake District national park and waters that lead to the Irish Sea.

The councils planned this "without any knowledge of the residents," Betsworth told DW, adding that locals were livid to discover that once it was complete, the GDF would store most of Britain's high-level radioactive waste — that is, the most hazardous type.

"It seemed to be very underhand, and that's what really fired people up to do something about it," said Betsworth.

After the British government failed to convince residents in Cumbria, it has restarted its search to find a suitable underground site.

And this time, local communities across England and Wales are being offered large cash incentives — as high as 2.5 million pounds (€2.9 billion or $3.5 million) per year — to house the facility.

Sellafield, the world's first commercial nuclear power station, pictured in 1961

The Sellafield site (pictured here in 1961) is home to the world's first commercial nuclear power station

Confidential plans leaked

As one of the least-populated regions of the United Kingdom, Cumbria was one of the first to be considered. The region is no stranger to the industry, having been home to the world's first industrial-scale nuclear power station on a site known as Sellafield.

Now decommissioned, around 80 percent of Britain's nuclear waste is currently stored above ground at the former atomic facility.

As several academics were drafted in to back up government assurances that the storage facility was safe, residents brought in their own experts, who told them that the area was probably not best-suited to the project.

Residents got together and exposed the covert plans in the local media. They eventually drummed up enough opposition against the so-called "nuke dump," with its price tag of 12 billion pounds, to force the regional Cumbria County Council in 2013 to vote down its placement there.The proposed tomb needs to be secure enough to allow high-level radioactive waste to decay over hundreds of thousands of years.

"Because of the mountains and the fast flow of water [in this area], it's not very good geology. It's very faulted, and it's likely to prove a problem in the future," said Betsworth.

The cash communities are being offered will only be paid out for five years — while the radioactive waste will remain highly toxic for hundreds of millennia, experts say.

Atommüll (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Berg)

Nuclear waste would need to remain contained for hundreds of thousands of years

Residents get a say

Before the final location gets the go-ahead, residents may be asked to approve the plans in a local referendum, The Guardian reported.

Environmental groups, including Greenpeace, point to evidence of leaking radiation at existing underground sites elsewhere in the world — those containing low-level radioactive waste.

Unsettled that the most toxic, high-level waste would be stored in Britain's GDF, Greenpeace has urged the government to follow Germany's lead and abandon plans to build new nuclear power stations to replace its aging fleet.

Germany continues to search for a suitable underground site to bury its spent nuclear fuel, after it was forced to abandon plans to convert an underground salt dome due to widespread public anger.

France is facing similar resistance to plans to create a GDF in a rural area between Paris and Strasbourg.

Professor Neil Hyatt from the University of Sheffield, UK (Photo: Sortof Films/University of Sheffield)

Neil Hyatt says the proposed GDF would be a highly engineered structure designed to store nuclear waste safely

Proponents of the British storage facility insist there is an international consensus that underground sites are the most effective way to store nuclear waste.

Alternative methods, which include disposal at sea or in ice sheets, are not thought to be safe. Yet stop-gap solutions don't protect the waste from natural disasters, or keep it out of reach of criminals or terrorists.

Just like Finland, where a disposal facility is already under construction, Britain's will be designed according to a multi-barrier approach.

"If you imagine a Russian doll, where one doll fits inside a larger one, which fits inside a larger one, and so on, this is the way that we seek to contain the radioactive waste," said Neil Hyatt, a professor of nuclear materials chemistry at Britain's University of Sheffield.

A graphic of a proposed geological disposal facility in the UK (Photo: Radioactive Waste Management)

A graphic of the proposed GDF showing the extent of the underground facility

Highly engineered 

The GDF will be a highly engineered structure consisting of multiple obstacles, explained Hyatt. The radioactive waste would likely be turned into a type of glass that is particularly insoluble. The glass would be placed in corrosion-resistant stainless steel containers.

Several containers would then fit in large corrosion-resistant overpacks, which are placed in a deposition hole at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) below the Earth's surface. The hole would then be backfilled with clay or cement, which has lots of places for radioactivity to stick to.

With all these barriers, any dissolved radioactivity would take a very long time to migrate its way back to the surface, Hyatt told DW.

"If one of them fails earlier than we expect, then other barriers can take on the safety function."

So far, authorities in the Solway Plain have not indicated a second attempt to host the facility, but other sites in northwest and eastern England have been highlighted as potentially suitable by experts.

Although nuclear power stations and reprocessing facilities are often built miles from large population centers, Betsworth says in the case of the underground storage dump, the most suitable geological location would be close to Britain's largest metropolitan area.

"One of the areas, would you believe, is an area near London and across to Oxford," Betsworth says.

"But I really can't see them doing it there," he told DW.

  • Germans protest a nuclear plant at Wyhl, 1975 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    A movement is born

    Germany’s anti nuclear movement got its start in the early 1970s, when protestors came out in force against plans for a nuclear power plant at Wyhl, close to the French border. Police were accused of using unnecessary force against the peaceful demonstrations. But the activists ultimately won, and plans for the Wyhl power station were scrapped in 1975.

  • Demonstrators in Brokdorf, 1976 (picture-alliance / dpa)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    Civil disobedience

    Following the success of civil disobedience in Wyhl, similar protests were held in Brokdorf and Kalkar in the late 70s. Though they failed to prevent reactors being built, they proved that the anti-nuclear movement was a growing force.

  • A protest march in Gorleben, 1979 (picture-alliance / dpa)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    No to nuclear waste

    Gorleben has seen fierce protest against the nuclear industry ever since plans to store nuclear waste in a disused salt mine there were first announced in 1977. The site is a sparsely populated area close to the then-border with East Germany. Yet locals quickly showed they weren't going to accept radioactive material close to their homes without a fight.

  • An anti-nuclear activist with sign walks past line of riot police in Gorleben, 1997 (AP)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    People power

    From the beginning, the German anti-nuclear movement brought together church organizations, farmers and concerned local residents - along with student activists, academics, and peace protestors who saw a link between nuclear power and the atom bomb. Being at the frontline of the Cold War meant the threat of nuclear war loomed large in many German minds.

  • Green Party gathering in Offenburg in 1985 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pfund)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    Breaking into mainstream politics

    In the late 70s, anti-nuclear activists joined with other environment and social justice campaigners to form the Green Party. Today, this is a major force in German politics and probably the most powerful Green Party in the world. They won their first seats in the German federal parliament in 1983.

  • The Green's Joschka Fischer speaks at an anti-nuclear debate, 1986 (picture-alliance / dpa)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    Worst fears realized

    In 1986, a reactor meltdown hundreds of miles away in Ukraine hardened public opinion against nuclear power in Germany. The Chernobyl disaster released radioactive fallout across Europe. In Germany, people were warned not to drink milk, eat fresh meat or let children play on playgrounds, where the sand might have been contaminated.

  • Masked demonstrators hang a banner against nuclear power in 1997 (picture-alliance / dpa)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    End to nuclear becomes law

    In 1998, the Green Party came into German federal government, as the junior partner in a coalition with the Social Democrats. In 2002, the "red-green" government passed a law banning new nuclear power plants and limiting the lives of existing plants so that the last would be switched off in 2022.

  • Green Party leaders Jürgen Tritten and singer Nina Hagen Berlin (AP)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    Keeping the pressure up

    Even with an end to nuclear power finally in sight, the anti-nuclear movement still had plenty to protest about. Many activists, including in the Green Party (with leaders Jürgen Tritten and Claudia Roth pictured above in Berlin in 2009) wanted nuclear power phased out far faster. Meanwhile, the German movement continued to join international calls for a global end to nuclear power.

  • Castor transport protest, Harlingen, 2010 (dapd)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    Stop that train

    Then there was still the question of what to do with nuclear waste. By 1995, containers of radioactive material were coming back from reprocessing abroad for storage at Gorleben. Over the years, transport of these "castors" has regularly been met with mass protests, including clashes with police.

  • Greens protest Grafenrheinfeld nuclear power plant's extended service life, 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    New lease of life for nuclear

    Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Party had always opposed the law limiting the life of Germany's nuclear power plants - so after the party came to power in 2009, it effectively scrapped it by prolonging the lives of power plants - a major setback for the anti-nuclear movement.

  • Fukushima demo in Rostock, 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    Fukushima changes everything

    In 201,1 the meltdown of a Japanese nuclear reactor saw Merkel's government make a rapid about-face. Within days of the Fukushima disaster, it passed a law to shut down the last of Germany's nuclear power plants by 2022. The phase-out was back on, and eight reactors were shut down that same year.

  • Castor transport protest, June 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)
    40 years of German anti-nuclear action

    The fight goes on

    Since the grassroots action of the 70s, Germany's anti-nuclear movement has seen the country commit to ditching nuclear altogether. It's also helped push forward a shift to renewables, making Germany an international example in the fight against climate change. But the protests go on. This week, activists stopped the first boat carrying nuclear waste.

    Author: Ruby Russell


The tiny village leading France's anti-nuclear movement

Since the government announced plans to bury nuclear waste in Bure, the village has been at the epicenter of France's anti-nuclear movement — and the scene of recent clashes between activists and police. (08.03.2018)  

Nuclear waste: Where to store it for eternity?

Nuclear power stations have been churning out radioactive waste for decades. At least 10 new reactors came online last year - making the question of long-term storage all the more pressing. There's no solution in sight. (12.09.2017)  

Finland locks away nuclear waste

Around a quarter of Europe’s power comes from nuclear energy, leaving waste that will remain radioactive for 100,000 years. Finland has found an answer to permanently storing this toxic legacy. (20.02.2017)  

Swiss vote on quick exit from nuclear energy

Swiss citizens are voting in a referendum to determine whether their country shuts down its nuclear power plants by 2029. Opponents argue the country isn't ready for an end to nuclear power. (27.11.2016)  

Germany to dump nuclear waste for good - but where?

A 700-page document prepared by a special commission outlines the required criteria for Germany's yet-to-be-decided final disposal site for nuclear waste. The report has revived a long and controversial debate. (05.07.2016)  

40 years of German anti-nuclear action

Germany's anti-nuclear protests gave birth to the most influential Green Party in the world, also sowing the seeds of the German energy transition. And the fight goes on. (30.06.2017)  

Katastrophenschutzübung in Kroatien

Living Planet: Cash for nuclear waste 08.03.2018

The UK has long grappled with what to do with its nuclear waste. Now, the authorities are mulling an underground storage site and are offering cash incentives to persuade locals to accept the radioactive refuse. But environmental groups insist nuclear power must be phased out.

Frankreich Anti-Atom-Protest in Bure

The tiny village leading France's anti-nuclear movement 08.03.2018

Since the government announced plans to bury nuclear waste in Bure, the village has been at the epicenter of France's anti-nuclear movement — and the scene of recent clashes between activists and police.

Japan Fukushima Tsunami Katastrophe Namie

Living Planet: Nuclear, post-Fukushima 08.03.2018

Seven years on from Fukushima, we look at Japan's controversial efforts to send evacuees home, and battles raging in France and the UK over where to store nuclear waste. And we ask if, for all this, there's still a place for CO2-free atomic energy in a world threatened by climate change?

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Saudi Arabien König Abdulaziz Kamel Festival Rimah (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

The secrets of a camel's hump

The camel's hump is perhaps its defining feature. It's not just an anatomical oddity but a brilliant bit of evolution. 

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 